MSA Safety Recognized by Newsweek as One of America’s Greenest Companies

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MSA Safety, Inc. (NYSE: MSA), the leader in the development of safety solutions that help to protect people and facility infrastructures, announced today it has been ranked as one of America's Greenest Companies 2024 by Newsweek. This is the first time Newsweek has published the America's Greenest Companies ranking.

The list, compiled by Newsweek and its partners Plant-A Insights and GIST Impact, highlights 300 U.S. organizations spanning 57 industries that have committed to being good stewards of the environment and managing their sustainability footprint. The companies were identified based on research and analysis of public data from 952 organizations that have a minimum market capitalization of $5 billion, pass the minimum standards set by the European Union for sustainability, and have publicly disclosed sustainability data as of July 31, 2023. Companies were evaluated and scored on more than 25 parameters based on four categories: greenhouse gas emissions, water usage, waste generation and sustainability data disclosure and commitments.

Earlier this year, MSA Safety announced it has established a 1.5 degree Celsius carbon reduction target, which would reduce the company's scope one and two emissions by 42 percent by 2030, as compared to a 2021 baseline. More information on the carbon reduction target and MSA Safety's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) are in the company's 2022 Impact Report, which can be accessed by clicking here.

"Our teams around the world are helping us improve the sustainability of MSA's operations," said Stephanie Sciullo, President of MSA's Americas business segment and executive sponsor of the company's social impact strategy. "Along with these efforts, we are investing in MSA's future and the environment by incorporating sustainability principles into our day-to-day operations. This includes identifying energy efficiency projects, securing renewable energy, reimagining our product packaging, implementing waste reduction programs, and engaging with our supply chain teams to identify low-impact transportation options."

Ms. Sciullo also noted that MSA's portfolio of detection and process control solutions includes systems that are helping other companies meet their own sustainability commitments. One example is the MSA Bacharach MGS-401 Entrance Monitor. Introduced in 2022, the system detects refrigerant leaks and is designed for safety compliance in applications such as industrial cold storage and chiller rooms. "By quickly detecting leaks, our monitors can significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions in our customers' facilities," she said.

The Newsweek recognition is the most recent accolade the company received. MSA Safety has also been recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Most Responsible Companies, and was recently named one of America's Climate Leaders (2023) by USA Today.

