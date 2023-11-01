MITSUI FUDOSAN AMERICA ANNOUNCES LEASING FOR FIGUEROA EIGHT, ITS FIRST SELF-DEVELOPED U.S. RESIDENTIAL PROJECT IN DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES

MITSUI FUDOSAN AMERICA ANNOUNCES LEASING FOR FIGUEROA EIGHT, ITS FIRST SELF-DEVELOPED U.S. RESIDENTIAL PROJECT IN DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES

Figueroa Eight Will Set a New Standard of Living with a Social Club Exclusively for Residents, a Collection of Full-Service Lifestyle Amenities, and 438 Luxury Residences; Move-ins Scheduled for Early 2024

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsui Fudosan America (MFA), announced today that Figueroa Eight, its first self-developed development in the U.S. – located in the progressive Downtown Los Angeles (DTLA) neighborhood – has begun leasing with move-ins scheduled for early 2024.

Rendering of Figueroa Eight and its resort-style saltwater pool (Credit: Mitsui Fudosan America) (PRNewswire)

In October 2022, MFA topped out and welcomed the new tower to the DTLA skyline. With 438 homes consisting of studio, one, two-bedroom, and penthouse residences, along with a plethora of amenities and 7,500 square feet of ground-floor retail space, Figueroa Eight adds a new standard of living to one of the most prolific cities to experience a vertical residential boom.

"Figueroa Eight epitomizes MFA's continued commitment to Downtown Los Angeles," says Stuart Morkun, VP Development for MFA's LA Office. "Downtown LA is home to some of the city's finest dining and art establishments, consistently making it one of the U.S.'s topmost desired destinations. With Figueroa Eight, the resident community will have access to a truly elevated luxury living experience led by hospitality-level staff and hotel-like offerings."

Designed by local award-winning architect, Scott Johnson, AIA, and with interiors by the renowned Lauren Rottet of Rottet Studio, Figueroa Eight features modern lines, beautiful materials and floor-to-ceiling views that frame the DTLA cityscape.

Unique to Figueroa Eight is a social club available via membership, located on the building's 41st floor. The club will feature a rotating social program and a food and beverage concept exclusive to Figueroa Eight residents and select guests only. A dedicated Experience Team will curate an exclusive collection of wellness and entertainment events as well as a robust schedule of members-only fitness programming. The lobby will feature a selection of curated artwork from An Te Liu, Joaquin Boz, and Robbie Simon and a partnership with Creative Art Partners is available for personalized art selection for residents.

In addition to these standout details, Figueroa Eight is home to a well-crafted list of lifestyle amenities that make it the area's must "live, work, and socialize" destination. The standout amenities at Figueroa Eight include:

Al-fresco dining areas with firepits and BBQs and a zen hammock garden ideal for intimate gatherings.

A state-of-the-art fitness center that includes functional training equipment such as an outdoor workout zone with a weighted sled, battle ropes and HIIT equipment. Residents will have access to complimentary fitness classes and a hot yoga room bookable via the Figueroa Eight resident app.

A resort-style saltwater pool with a poolside menu and a hot tub will anchor the 5th floor with a clubhouse, outdoor bar, and private cabanas equipped with daybeds, personal flat screen TVs, refrigerators and more.

Co-working spaces with collaborative and private areas.

A dog run and pet spa with grooming services.

Charging stations for electric vehicles and a fleet of electric scooters.

Throughout each Figueroa Eight residence is natural European white oak plank flooring along with tech-enabled features like smart thermostats and keyless entry. Bathrooms include porcelain flooring with designer fixtures while the kitchens are equipped with everything needed to create a refined culinary experience. Residents will appreciate a quartz countertop in Calacatta Blanco with bespoke Italian tile backsplash, deep grey lacquer cabinetry, and a Bertazzoni refrigerator and gas range. Select residences will have private balconies, luxurious rain showers and premium fixtures and finishes.

Figueroa Eight is centrally located in the heart of DTLA, with easy access to the freeway and metro, and moments away from iconic establishments like Grand Central Market, The Museum of Contemporary Art, Crypto Arena and The Walt Disney Concert Hall.

Professionally managed and leased by leading full-service residential hospitality operator, Sentral, prices start around $2,800 per month. To learn more about Figueroa Eight, or to schedule a pre-leasing appointment, visit the website at https://www.figueroaeight.com/

Renderings available for download HERE.

Contact: figueroaeight@quinn.pr

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Figueroa Eight