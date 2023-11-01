Kyndryl and Dynatrace Announce Global Alliance to Enhance Customers' Insights

Combining Kyndryl's end-to-end services with the Dynatrace observability platform to provide business value

NEW YORK and WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, and Dynatrace (NYSE: DT), the leader in unified observability and security, today announced a global alliance to provide customers with joint offerings to enhance insights and inform business decisions. Kyndryl will leverage its end-to-end services, available through Kyndryl Consult, to drive new business value through Dynatrace solutions.

Under the alliance, Kyndryl and Dynatrace will collaborate to provide customers with joint capabilities, including:

Unified Observability: To support customers' application landscapes by minimizing outages, optimizing resource consumption, improving diagnostic and recovery time and enhancing the user experience.

Application Modernization: To help customers lessen their risk of system downtime and better support a successful digital transformation through enhanced access to their applications' current composition, behavior and performance.

Enhanced AIOps: To provide customers with more precise and actionable insights to inform business decisions as well as deliver resource and cost savings by automating low-value manual activities.

Kyndryl will also provide its end-to-end services to Dynatrace customers, including application assessment, building and implementing custom solutions and continuous managed services to provide customers with greater access to real-time monitoring and related cloud-managed services.

"Leadership and success managing mission-critical IT services for many of the world's largest organizations make Kyndryl an ideal partner to bring the Dynatrace observability and security platform to more customers," said Michael Allen, Vice President of Global Partners at Dynatrace. "Together, Dynatrace and Kyndryl provide better solutions and services and deliver more business impact to help our customers accelerate innovation and modernization."

"Kyndryl's strategic alliance with Dynatrace creates more opportunities to provide customers with increased application observability and actionable business insights," said Nicolas Sekkaki, Kyndryl Applications, Data and AI Global Practice Leader. "This alliance further supports our joint customers in simplifying the complexity of application management to keep their most critical business operations running in a cost-effective manner."

"Leveraging Dynatrace's OneAgent and Kyndryl's expertise in managing applications and applications infrastructure has helped Hapag-Lloyd access more system process insights to increase the availability of our business services," said Michele Madaus, Director IT Supporting Platforms at Hapag-Lloyd. "This is an important milestone in our ongoing transformation from a traditional monitoring solution to a modern observability platform and enabler for capitalizing on future AI capabilities."

Kyndryl and Dynatrace's global alliance builds upon a successful relationship established in 2022 when the companies began working together in Latin America to provide services and solutions to modernize and simplify cloud operations for companies in the region. This led to a successful transformation project with Banco Patagonia in Argentina, where the companies helped the bank gain more visibility and monitoring of its digital channels, allowing faster detection of situations that improve customer experience. The companies also have partnered in Japan and Mexico to improve observability and security and automation of multi-cloud operations for local customers, as well as help accelerate digital transformation projects.

As the alliance evolves, Kyndryl and Dynatrace plan to release additional capabilities focused on unified observability, application modernization and cloud migration, IT service and operations automation, and driving efficiency in a cost-effective manner.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, serving thousands of enterprise customers in more than 60 countries. The company designs, builds, manages and modernizes the complex, mission-critical information systems that the world depends on every day. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) exists to make the world's software work perfectly. Our unified platform combines broad and deep observability and continuous runtime application security with the most advanced AIOps to provide answers and intelligent automation from data at an enormous scale. This enables innovators to modernize and automate cloud operations, deliver software faster and more securely, and ensure flawless digital experiences. That is why the world's largest organizations trust the Dynatrace® platform to accelerate digital transformation.

