Toyota And SEMA 2023: Track or Trail, Your Thrill Awaits

With its Largest SEMA Show Presence to Date, Toyota Promises Adventure On or Off the Beaten Path

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota returns to the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show this fall with a new, multi-brand environment based on 2023's show theme: Track or Trail, Your Thrill Awaits.

Representing Toyota's largest commitment to SEMA to date, the display (Central Hall, Booth No. 22200 at the Las Vegas Convention Center) includes a 19-vehicle array showcasing several one-of-a-kind specialty builds, Associated Accessories Program (AAP) accessorized vehicles, the all-new Land Cruiser and the all-new Tacoma, as well as the new GR Family of Special Edition vehicles and a variety of other production cars. GR, TRD Pro, and Trailhunter fans will all be able to rejoice.

"'Track or Trail, Your Thrill Awaits' speaks to our unwavering commitment to performance and adventure no matter where our customers find it—on pavement or off-grid," stated Mike Tripp, group vice president, Toyota Marketing. "Our constant goal is to be the first company customers think about when seeking on-track performance or off-road adventure," Tripp said.

This year's display impressively delineates several large brand interest sections, each large enough to serve as its own standalone show, including a four-car Toyota Gazoo Racing (GR) display featuring three GR Special Editions and the GR Cup Series GR86 race car. The TRD exhibit features a full-motion, simulator experience with Toyota's new, patent-pending IsoDynamic Seat, complemented by a five-vehicle showcase. At the center of the action, the spotlight focuses on a new and expansive AAP Meeting Space, and a massive overlanding presence, featuring several exciting concepts and accessorized vehicles as well as a live demonstration of Toyota's Wireless Trailer Camera System. The theme and layout are sure to delight anyone with a passion for accessorizing their Toyota cars, trucks, and SUVs.

"The SEMA Show offers an ideal platform for Toyota to unveil products and strategies designed to deepen connections with adventure-seekers and performance enthusiasts. Tripp stated, "We want to demonstrate that Toyota is an exciting, innovative company capable of taking our stock vehicles and building them out to do incredible things."

Today, Toyota also announced the world debut of its TRD Performance Package. Available early 2024 to current generation Tundra buyers, this performance option package will allow customers to boost the power and torque of their trucks with factory upgrades that do not impact warranty.

"Every year at SEMA, we get a chance to tap into imagination to produce some truly amazing vehicle concepts," Tripp commented. "This year, we'll go from track to trail, tapping into the excitement of our GR sports cars, the range of our TRD Pro trucks, and now our new Trailhunter grade and all-new 2024 Tacoma. And let's not forget the return of the legendary Land Cruiser to the US. It's going to be a tour-de-force of styling and performance this year, and we can't wait to show the SEMA crowd what the Toyota team has cooked up!"

This year, Toyota is proud to present several special builds designed to ignite consumer imagination, including:

Special Builds:

FJ Bruiser

A salute to Land Cruiser's roots, this one-of -a- kind, "King of the Hammers" inspired concept began life as a 1966 FJ45 pickup that Toyota transformed into a rock-crawling beast, ready to conquer the toughest terrain in the world.

FJ Retro Cruiser

Rod Millen Group's 1967 FJ45 Land Cruiser Wagon, dubbed The Retro Cruiser, is one of the coolest and most famous Land Cruiser projects ever completed. Now almost 25 years young, Toyota has refreshed this legend and brought it to Toyota's SEMA space for the first time, to inspire an entirely new generation of Land Cruiser fanatics.

Tacoma X-Runner Concept

Inspired by the incredible consumer enthusiasm around the launch of the new 2024 Tacoma, Toyota's design and engineering teams showcase the potential of what Toyota's TGNA-F product platform could become, by converting this year's SEMA Mid-size Truck of the Year—a tough, rugged, and lifted workhorse, into a slammed street machine worthy of the X-Runner badge.

The Blue Beetle Tacoma

From the big screen to the SEMA stage, this build takes the award-winning Tacoma and — not unlike Jaime Reyes in Blue Beetle — goes from hero to superhero, featuring an exterior graphic wrap courtesy of the Warner Bros. Pictures' design team, and superpowered capabilities supplied by Toyota's Calty Design Studio and Special Parts and Accessories Development (SPAD) division.

Display Vehicles and Demos:

AAP

Rooted in a passion for performance on-road, on-track and off-road, Toyota's expanded AAP program allows Toyota to offer an array of respected aftermarket accessory brand products to Toyota customers. Located at the center of the Toyota display, AAP accessories adorn many of Toyota's 2023 SEMA display vehicles. See third party site(s) for warranty details.

GR 86, Trueno Special Edition

The limited GR86 TRUENO Edition is pure driver delight. For 2024, the GR86 Trueno comes standard with a new Performance Package with SACHS Dampers and Brembo Brakes and is available in both manual and automatic transmission models. There will be 860 units produced for the US market.

GR Supra, 45th Anniversary Edition

For over four decades the Toyota Supra has earned a reputation as an icon among sports car enthusiasts. As an ode to the 1990's models, the GR Supra 45th Anniversary edition brings a touch of nostalgia and flair to the 2024 Supra lineup.

GR Corolla, Circuit Edition

The Toyota GR Corolla keeps bringing the heat with the return of the Circuit Edition for model year 2024.

GR Cup Series GR86

The GR86 Cup Car begins with the same DNA as all GR86s — but it doesn't finish that way. The professionals at Toyota Gazoo Racing North America upfit every GR86 from world class street and track performer to legitimate race-ready competition car.

Tundra TRD Performance Package®

The TRD Performance Package® is a Toyota Genuine Accessory performance option guaranteed to thrill Tundra buyers. The installed kit increases the i-FORCE MAX engine power output from 437 to 469 horsepower at 5,200 RPM and achieves peak torque 400 RPM sooner. Tundra buyers will be able to choose the Tundra TRD Performance Package spring 2024.

TRD Pro Time Attack - IsoDynamic Performance Seat Simulator

TRD Pro Time Attack is a video game-like experience that pairs the new IsoDynamic Performance Seat with a six-degree-of-freedom simulator and virtual off-road environment created in-house by Toyota R&D and software company Toyota Connected North America (TCNA).

Wireless Trailer Camera on the 2024 Sequoia Platinum i-FORCE MAX Hybrid

Available on Tundra and Sequoia, Toyota's Wireless Trailer Camera System provides significantly increased, live video feed visibility. This is a must-see demonstration.

2024 Toyota Tacoma SR5

After nearly two decades as the champion of the mid-size pickup truck market, the Toyota Tacoma is ready for its next chapter. Purpose built from the inside out. See it outfitted with a complement of AAP components.

Tacoma Trailhunter

Developed from the ground up for those seeking extended adventures, Tacoma Trailhunter builds upon Toyota's legendary off-road and overlanding credibility with purpose-built engineering and robust components that can be added to suit the needs of adventurers everywhere.

Tacoma TRD Pro

Leave limits in the dust. This highly capable TRD Pro Series Tacoma brings everything you need to conquer adventure on or off-road. See the vehicle that comes standard with the incredible Iso-Dynamic Performance seat.

Tacoma TRD Off-Road

For those who get their thrills off -road and on-trail, this TRD Off-Road combines comfort while emphasizing thrilling capability in the dirt, mud and sand. See it outfitted with a complement of AAP components.

Land Cruiser 1958

Legends never die. Built on the TNGA-F global truck platform, the new Land Cruiser is designed, engineered, and tested to survive in the harshest of environments. Land Cruiser 1958 strikes a perfect balance between functionality and classic style.

Land Cruiser First Edition

First Edition grade is limited to 5,000 units for North America and comes equipped with round heritage LED headlamps, roof rack, rock rails, and exclusive interior design that is available with leather-trimmed seats.

2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid MAX Platinum

With two hybrid powertrain options, Grand Highlander Hybrid is ready to give the drive that best fits any lifestyle. See it outfitted with a complement of AAP components.

2023 Toyota 4Runner 4x4 TRD Off-Road Premium

Delivering consistent performance when the going gets rough, TRD Off-Road's Crawl Control (CRAWL) * helps steady the course. And TRD Off-Road's Multi-Terrain Select (MTS) and part-time selectable 4WD help you take on rock, dirt and mud—without losing your grip. See it outfitted with a complement of AAP components.

Toyota's featured vehicles, build concepts and a variety of production cars, SUVs, and trucks are on display at the Las Vegas Convention Center Oct. 31–Nov. 3, 2023.

Vehicles shown are special project prototype vehicles, modified with parts and/or accessories not available from Toyota that may void the vehicle's warranty, may negatively impact vehicle performance and safety, and may not be street legal.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 49,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of more than 33 million cars and trucks at our nine manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 10th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 26 electrified options.

Through its Driving Possibilities initiative, the Toyota USA Foundation has committed $110 million to create innovative educational programs within, and in partnership with, historically underserved and diverse communities near the company's 14 U.S. operating sites.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com .

