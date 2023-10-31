Launch Control and Left Main REI Unite, Pioneering a New Era in Real Estate Lead Generation

Strategic partnership offers a potent mix of AI-driven text marketing and Salesforce-powered CRM, setting new standards for real estate lead generation and management

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Launch Control, a leading text marketing platform focused on providing top deliverability, high response and conversion rates, and best-in-class customer support, and Left Main REI, a leading Customer Relationship Management (CRM) provider, proudly announce their strategic alliance. This collaboration merges Launch Control's advanced AI-powered lead engagement tools with Left Main REI's Salesforce-backed system, offering real estate professionals a superior marketing and lead management experience.

Launch Control's automation features, streamline homebuyer prospecting and deal flow management. The partnership fuses smart automation with personalized lead engagement, enabling real estate investors to nurture leads and more effectively convert opportunities into successful deal outcomes — by bridging state-of-the-art technology and data-driven insights. This collaboration equips the real estate investment industry with a suite of tools to enhance communication, organization, and promote overall profitability.

"Teaming up with Left Main REI sets a new benchmark in real estate marketing and lead management," said Michael Bartolomei, Head of Strategy & Solutions at Launch Control. "Merging Left Main REI's specialized Salesforce framework with our AI-enhanced text messaging offers real estate investors a powerful combination of top-tier automation and the human-centered personal touch crucial for closing deals."

"We're so excited for this integration with Launch Control" stated Stephanie Betters, CEO at Left Main REI. "The integration of Launch Control's advanced text marketing capabilities with Left Main REI's comprehensive CRM solution will empower professionals to connect, communicate, and close deals with greater efficiency than ever before."

About Launch Control

Launch Control is a leading text marketing platform that connects people through the power of personalized messaging. We use AI to create custom messages, blending traditional techniques with new tech for genuine connections. In three years, we've become the U.S.'s largest tech-enabled real estate network, ranked #1 in text marketing for real estate investors, and branched into sectors like consumer goods, social impact, politics, and more. Our AI-driven text marketing solution, combined with our unwavering commitment to client compliance, delivers standout deliverability, response rates, and conversions. Let Launch Control's intelligent messaging platform empower your business communications and customer relationships. Learn more at www.launchcontrol.us and follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , or Instagram .

About Left Main REI

Left Main REI is a top-tier Customer Relationship Management (CRM) designed for the real estate industry. Powered by Salesforce, the platform simplifies real estate data management by offering comprehensive data organization, detailed reporting, and intuitive dashboards, providing real estate professionals with a turnkey solution for managing their leads, contacts and team operations while also tracking key performance indicators (KPIs).

For more information about the Launch Control and Left Main REI partnership, please visit: https://go.www.leftmainrei.com/launch_control .

