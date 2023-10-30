Signing Day Sports Becomes the Exclusive Recruiting Platform Provider for EDP Soccer

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Signing Day Sports, Inc., developer of the Signing Day Sports app and platform service for high school athletes in the college recruitment process, is pleased to announce a strategic alliance with Elite Development Program (EDP Soccer), a premier youth soccer organization. Under this alliance, EDP Soccer and Signing Day Sports intend to collaborate on the joint marketing and promotion of EDP Soccer events and the Signing Day Sports platform.

Signing Day Sports' platform streamlines the recruiting process for student-athletes and college coaches alike. By joining forces with EDP Soccer, this powerful app is expected to be promoted by EDP Soccer to more than 150,000 athletes from more than 1,050 clubs playing on more than 7,700 league teams and more than 5,500 tournament teams served by EDP Soccer.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with EDP Soccer," said Danny Nelson, CEO of Signing Day Sports. "Our app has already become a force in the recruiting landscape, and this strategic alliance is intended to bring its utility to one of the largest youth soccer networks in the country and in so doing support Signing Day Sports' mission to educate, build relationships, and make the recruiting process more accessible and efficient for both student-athletes and college coaches."

EDP Soccer, known for its commitment to supporting player development through competitive opportunities and Pathway to College™ programming to enable youth soccer players to reach their full potential is equally enthusiastic about this collaboration. "Signing Day Sports has created an innovative tool and educational service that can greatly benefit the players, parents, clubs, and college coaches we serve," said Andy Roderick, Business Development, EDP Soccer. "This alliance aligns with our mission to provide pathways to success for young athletes, especially since over 70% of youth soccer players intend to go to college."

Key features of this strategic alliance include:

Exclusive Recruiting Platform Provider: Signing Day Sports will be recognized as EDP Soccer's "Exclusive Recruiting Platform Provider". Enhanced Player Profiles: Players participating in EDP Soccer leagues and events may receive discount offers to Signing Day Sports' cutting-edge video player profiles, showcasing their skills, achievements, and academic information to college coaches seeking recruits nationwide. Exposure Opportunities: Signing Day Sports representatives may attend EDP Soccer events to present information on the Signing Day Sports platform. Educational Resources: Educational webinars and resources integrated in the app are designed to guide student-athletes through the college recruiting journey.

The alliance means more student-athletes will have an opportunity to use the app's recruitment services and connect with college coaches using the app to identify and recruit top talent. Together, Signing Day Sports and EDP Soccer intend to work to help aspiring youth soccer players realize their dreams of playing at the collegiate level.

About Signing Day Sports:

Signing Day Sports' app allows student-athletes to build their Signing Day Sports recruitment profile, which includes information college coaches need to evaluate and verify them through video technology. The Signing Day Sports app includes a platform to upload a comprehensive data set including video-verified measurables (such as height, weight, 40-yard dash, wingspan, and hand size), academic information (such as official transcripts and SAT/ACT scores), and technical skill videos (such as game day as well as training videos).

