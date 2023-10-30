Commvault Appoints Global Cybersecurity Expert Melissa Hathaway to Chair the Commvault Cyber Resilience Council

Hathaway brings over three decades of cybersecurity and digital risk management strategy for governments, global organizations, and Fortune 500 companies

TINTON FALLS, N.J., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault, a leading provider of data protection and cyber resilience solutions for hybrid cloud organizations, today announced that Melissa Hathaway will join Commvault as a strategic advisor and serve as the chairperson for Commvault's newly formed Cyber Resilience Council. Under Hathaway's leadership, the council will advise on emerging security trends and cyber threats as well as highlight best-practices in cyber resilience, all of which can play a key role in shaping product development, defining partnership opportunities, and guiding business strategies.

Hathaway brings a unique combination of policy, technical expertise, and boardroom experience to Commvault. As President of Hathaway Global Strategies, she consults Fortune 500 companies on cybersecurity, enterprise risk management, and technology assessment. She advises clients regarding emerging cyber threats, policy initiatives, regulation, and other industry matters that may affect their current and future business.

Hathaway has worked with the highest levels of governments. She served in two presidential administrations, leading the Cyberspace Policy Review for President Barack Obama and the Comprehensive National Cybersecurity Initiative for President George W. Bush. She received the National Intelligence Reform Medal and the National Intelligence Meritorious Unit Citation for her leadership.

She has also worked extensively with international institutions like NATO, the International Telecommunications Union, the Organization of American States, and the World Bank, and is affiliated with distinguished institutions, including Harvard Kennedy School's Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs, Canada's School of Public Service, and Toronto Metropolitan University.

At Commvault, she is poised to steer the Cyber Resilience Council towards making meaningful and lasting impacts.

"I'm delighted to serve as a strategic advisor to Commvault and work with members of the Cyber Resilience Council," Hathaway said. "In an era of non-stop and escalating cyber threats, the need for cyber resilience has never been more imperative. Commvault plays a leading role in helping companies detect, respond and, if necessary, quickly recover from attacks. I look forward continuing to work with Commvault to advance resilience for organizations globally."

"We are thrilled to have Melissa Hathaway, a true luminary in the field of cybersecurity, lead our Cyber Resilience Council," said Sanjay Mirchandani, President and CEO, Commvault. "Her deep expertise, coupled with our mission, will undoubtedly help Commvault continue to pave the way for a safer, more resilient digital future."

