Autumn Chill Fuels Robust Orders for Yiwugo's Warm Product Vendors

Yiwugo.com, the official website of the Yiwu Commodity Market, is the largest commodity wholesale market in the world. As autumn arrives in the northern hemisphere, temperatures drop, sparking the first wave of purchases for thermal products in the China domestic market. According to Yiwugo's data, keywords like "thermal flask" have been steadily climbing the popular keyword rankings over the past two weeks. On the other hand, overseas markets have been sourcing thermal goods since May and June, with shipments gradually crossing the seas. "Foreign markets are one season ahead in procurement compared to the domestic market. Currently, we are mainly focused on seasonal purchases in the domestic market. Once this batch is complete, buyers from South America will also come for purchases," says Chen Liya, a veteran in the thermal flask industry for 12 years. Her company, MIDE Cup Corporation, has recently launched nearly a hundred new products on the Yiwugo platform.

MIDE Cup distinguishes itself from other manufacturers with its adaptable procurement strategy. The company primarily exports its thermal flasks to European and American markets, with a focus on vacuum flasks and large-caliber American-style cups. A well-known American chain store, one of its collaborating partners, places annual orders worth over $10 million. MIDE Cup's exceptional customization services and design capabilities have also enabled them to undertake personalized gift cup orders for prestigious companies such as Bentley Motors. Regardless of the client's size, MIDE Cup consistently delivers top-quality, customizable products, establishing them as a leading player in the industry.

In contrast to MIDE Cup, MEICHEN Cup Corporation is known for its youthful and stylish designs. Its owner, Hu Bin, has been busy at the Guangzhou Trade Fair, where the company's showcased products have gained significant popularity among international buyers. This year's new products feature stunning Morandi and dopamine color schemes, and unexpectedly, they cater to the preferences of both domestic and international markets.

Meanwhile, MEICHEN Cup's store on the Yiwugo platform receives a significant number of inquiry messages every day. According to Hu Bin, conservatively speaking, over 50% of these inquiries eventually result in successful transactions. Furthermore, the customers acquired through Yiwugo are of high quality. In recent years, the company has gained new clients from various countries and regions, including Africa, South America, and India, with the majority of them originating from Yiwugo.

Since 2020, a self-designed thermal flask in the shape of a cola bottle has become a bestseller for the company. Its success has been particularly notable in the Australian market, where one customer began with an initial order of around 100 cases and has since consistently been buying full container loads. This demonstrates a rapid increase in the order volume. Furthermore, MEICHEN Cup has maintained partnerships with renowned brands from South Korea and the United States for over three years, with an average annual transaction value exceeding $2 million.

Hu Bin stated that this success is attributed to the company's unwavering commitment to exceptional quality. In contrast to ordinary factories that perform random sampling inspections, MEICHEN Cup adheres to a comprehensive and meticulous inspection model. The temperature measurement process takes ten times longer than the industry standard, and rigorous self-inspection criteria have been enforced. These factors have significantly contributed to the rapid growth and development of MEICHEN Cup in recent years.

In the Korean market, which shares a climate similar to that of China, buyers have already shown strong interest not only in thermal flasks but also in cotton jackets and down jackets. These items are enjoying significant sales.

Liling, the owner of AKCN Cotton and Down Apparel Factory Outlet, shared that customers who order custom styles usually place their orders early, around July and August. Currently, customers from countries like South Korea and Canada have completed their initial wave of down jacket purchases for this winter season. In the South Korean market, customers have already purchased approximately 2 million winter clothing pieces. Meanwhile, AKCN primarily caters to the American market by supplying classic lightweight down jackets known for their premium craftsmanship, which includes locked thread stitching and fade-resistant properties. As a result, the company consistently sells over 500,000 classic down jackets each year.

Meanwhile, in the European market, there has been a significant increase in sales of warming essentials such as hot water bottles and electric heating pads, driven by the tight energy supply situation in Europe in recent years. Chen Qingqing, as the head of the authorized enterprise for "Shanghai Yongzi Hot Water Bottles" in Yiwu, has managed the factory store for over 30 years, representing the combined achievements of two generations. She said that in the past few years, they have attracted numerous customers from the United Kingdom through Yiwugo. Even this year, British customers continue to favor high-quality classic hot water bottles in white, gray, and blue. Individual order volumes range from approximately 50,000 to 60,000 units. Furthermore, with the growing convenience of the transportation routes along the "Belt and Road" Initiative, there has been a noticeable increase in orders from countries along the route in the past two years. This winter season, customers from Turkey are opting for full container purchases.

With a favorable trading environment, efficient logistics services, and support from e-commerce platforms like Yiwugo, the winter season for warm products is off to a bustling start. Liling mentioned that they are prepared for the first wave of reorders for down jackets, while Hu Bin stated that the factory's order schedule is fully booked until the end of the year.

