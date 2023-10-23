24 Exchange Sets Record Daily FX NDF Trade Volume of $3.1 Billion

New Single Day Record Volume Was Reached Last Week

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 24 Exchange announced today that it set a record for FX NDF trading volume. 24 Exchange processed more than $3.1 billion in FX NDFs for its global institutional customers on a single trading day last week.

24 Exchange CEO and Founder Dmitri Galinov, said: "We are thrilled to set another daily volume record in FX NDF trading for our clients seeking greater liquidity. The response from discerning institutional customers to our robust platform and unmatched customer experience has been tremendous. We remain committed to meeting the needs of our customers for multiple asset class offerings on a 24 hours basis and with the lowest possible cost."

In addition to its FX NDF platform, the company offers Crypto NDFs (meeting regulatory standards set by the Bermuda Monetary Authority), FX Swaps, and FX Spot. 24 Exchange is working to expand on these offerings and create additional ways for delivering institutional traders greater liquidity at lower costs.

About 24 Exchange

24 Exchange is a multi-asset class trading platform that allows market participants to seamlessly exchange their exposures at the lowest possible cost. 24 Exchange's mission is to enable members to initiate the most cost-effective trades across a growing range of asset classes, 24 hours a day. 24 Exchange lowers the cost of exchanging assets in the global markets while delivering creative and unique workflows catered to each asset class. 24 Exchange is operated by 24 Exchange Bermuda Limited which is regulated by the Bermuda Monetary Authority (BMA) for the purposes of offering digital asset derivatives, pursuant to the Digital Asset Business Act. More information is available at https://24exchange.com/.

