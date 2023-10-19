Shifamed Innovation Hub to be Prominently Featured at TCT 2023

Cardiovascular portfolio companies to be highlighted in a live case, clinical data presentations, and Shark Tank Innovation Competition

CAMPBELL, Calif., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shifamed LLC, a highly specialized medical innovation hub, and its portfolio companies will be showcasing their latest cardiovascular solutions during the Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) annual meeting in San Francisco, October 23-26.

"Shifamed has built an ecosystem where we design and develop next-generation medical products that aim to improve clinical standards and positively impact patients' lives," said Amr Salahieh, President & CEO, Shifamed. "We are thrilled to have the opportunity to highlight the tremendous progress our cardiovascular portfolio companies have made through product use in a live case, key data presentations, panel participation and a Shark Tank presentation at this year's TCT conference."

Key Sessions of Interest include:

Monday, Oct. 23:

: A Differentiated Approach Delivering Targeted Thrombectomy for VTE – Clot Burden or Hemodynamics? (Akura Medical) during the Shark Tank Innovation Competition at the MedTech Innovation ForumPresenter:, President & CEO, Akura Medical

3:30 PM : Patterns of Use in Temporary MCS: Balancing Clinical Needs, Evidence, and Cost during the MedTech Innovation Forum

Discussant: Nitin Salunke , President & CEO, Supira Medical : Patterns of Use in Temporary MCS: Balancing Clinical Needs, Evidence, and Cost during the MedTech Innovation ForumDiscussant:

Tuesday, Oct. 24:

9:30 AM : 10-Year Anniversary of Early Feasibility Program—Major Accomplishments and a Reflective Scorecard during the FDA Town Hall

Guest Discussant: Amr Salahieh, President & CEO, Shifamed





11:45 AM : Live Case: Heart Institute – Complex Coronary PCI with MCS, InCor, Univ of São Paulo Medical School during the Coronary Artery Disease II Live Case Session (showcasing the Supira System)

Live Case Operators: Dr. Alexandre Abizaid , Dr. Fabio S. Brito Jr ., Dr. Carlos Campos , Dr. Azeem Latib and Dr. Gagan Singh

Live Case Moderator: Dr. Azeem Latib

Wednesday, Oct. 25:

9:08 AM : Results from the Early Human Experience with the Supira Percutaneous Ventricular Assist Device (Supira Medical) during the Featured Technological Trends -Percutaneous Mechanical Circulatory Support (pMCS) session

Presenter: Dr. Azeem Latib

Thursday, Oct. 26:

10 AM : Pre-Clinical Results with A Chronically-Adjustable and Pressure Sensing Interatrial Shunt (

Presenter: Dr. Paul Sorajja : Pre-Clinical Results with A Chronically-Adjustable and Pressure Sensing Interatrial Shunt ( Adona Medical ) during the Featured Technological Trends - Pressure and Volume Management sessionPresenter: Dr.

In addition, Akura Medical will showcase its differentiated approach to thrombectomy for venous thromboembolism and Supira Medical will highlight its low-profile, high continuous flow percutaneous ventricular assist device (pVAD) at booth #2137.

The Akura Medical System is for Investigational Use only and is not for sale in the U.S. or outside the U.S.

The Supira System is for Investigational Use only and is not for sale in the U.S. or outside the U.S.

The Adona Medical System is in preclinical phase and is not approved for sale or use in the U.S. or outside the U.S.

About Shifamed, LLC.

Founded by serial entrepreneur Amr Salahieh, Shifamed is a highly specialized medical innovation hub focused on developing solutions that accelerate time to market, reduce risk, increase impact, and forge a path toward a world where patients are able to lead longer, healthier lives. To learn more about Shifamed, please visit www.shifamed.com.

