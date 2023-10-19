OceanX Partners with the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission of UNESCO to Implement Ocean Decade Goals

The partnership marks the ocean exploration nonprofit's latest effort to collaborate with global entities to advance ocean protection and preservation benchmarks worldwide

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global ocean exploration nonprofit OceanX has signed a historic letter of cooperation with the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission of UNESCO (IOC/UNESCO) in a monumental effort to support and encourage the implementation of the United Nations Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development (2021-2030), or 'Ocean Decade'. To kick off the partnership, OceanX and IOC/UNESCO will be collaborating on a joint pavilion in the Blue Zone at COP28, the 2023 UN Climate Change Conference.

The agreement establishes a collaboration between OceanX and IOC/UNESCO on a variety of projects, including crafting international communication and outreach for the Ocean Decade, making OceanX expedition data accessible to the public, and sponsoring joint initiatives with scientific partners across the Arctic, Red Sea, Indonesia, Seychelles, and Pacific Small Island Developing States.

The Ocean Decade is a convening framework for a range of stakeholders to identify, generate, and use science research and solutions to sustainably manage marine ecosystems and connect people to the world's ocean. Launched in 2021, the initiative is spearheaded by IOC/UNESCO, the UN body mandated to advance marine science, ocean observation, tsunami early warning systems, and ocean data through international cooperation. Working in concert with OceanX and leveraging its science and media capabilities, IOC/UNESCO will advance the Ocean Decade's shared vision through 2030.

"With its multidisciplinary science approach and unparalleled media capabilities, OceanX is perfectly positioned to help grow access to global ocean data and inspire the world with the possibilities our ocean presents," said Julian Barbière, Head of the Marine Policy and Regional Coordination Section at IOC/UNESCO and Global Coordinator of the Ocean Decade. "Through this partnership, we will generate a captivating narrative around the role of the ocean in our lives, motivating greater participation in our collective journey towards 2030."

As part of the communication effort, the partners will work on a coordinated digital and social media campaign around UN World Oceans Day to spread awareness about the world's ocean and engage scientific partners, philanthropies, industry players, and governments. The partnership will also leverage OceanX's Hollywood-caliber multimedia and videos of coral reefs, marine fauna, and marine protected areas, hosting screenings and amplifying content to key stakeholders, and the public at large. IOC/UNESCO and OceanX will also build out communication assets for and participate in major international convenings including the 2023 UN Climate Conference with a joint Blue Zone Pavilion, the 2024 Ocean Decade Conference, and regional ocean science events to advance the Ocean Decade.

"With the impact of global climate change increasingly clear, OceanX is honored to partner with IOC/UNESCO to advance the Ocean Decade," said Vincent Pieribone, co-CEO and chief science officer of OceanX. "Credible scientific research, combined with creative media and storytelling, are vital to communicating the centrality of the world's oceans to human life. This agreement signals the start of an innovative partnership that will share stunning oceanic research with the world and inspire human beings to protect their ocean."

The collaborative pavilion in the Blue Zone at COP28 will be an active space for attendees to engage in in-depth discussions about the role of science in protecting the ocean, strengthening ocean-climate action, and increasing commitment to the exploration and knowledge transfer necessary to meet the Paris Climate Accords, limit warming to 1.5°C, and stabilize the Earth's climate. With curated roundtables focused on the Ocean Decade Challenges and engaging visual media demonstrating the potential of scientific exploration, the IOC/UNESCO x OceanX pavilion will be a hotspot for ocean-climate solutions.

As part of the ocean data sharing commitment, OceanX will contribute processed bathymetric data (topographic measurements of the seafloor's shape elevation), data collected from underway sensors (SST, salinity, CTD casts, meteorological data), and global tsunami-related data (imagery, footage, CTD casts, sensory deployment), among other metrics. OceanX and IOC/UNESCO also will collaborate on trainings and workshops for Ocean Decade partners, and OceanX will apply Ocean Decade goals to planned OceanX missions and geographies, the Research Vessel Initiative, and the Philanthropic Foundations dialogue.

OceanX and IOC/UNESCO share a commitment to spreading awareness of and support for the world's oceans. This partnership, which takes effect immediately, will enable both groups to use their unique skillsets and networks to advance Decade Actions and inspire a new generation to protect the ocean.

About OceanX:

OceanX is a mission to support scientists to explore the ocean and to bring it back to the world through captivating media. Uniting leading media, science, and philanthropy partners, OceanX utilizes next-gen technology, fearless science, compelling storytelling, and immersive experiences to educate, inspire, and connect the world with the ocean and build a global community deeply engaged with understanding, enjoying, and protecting our oceans. OceanX is an initiative of Dalio Philanthropies, which furthers the diverse philanthropic interests of Dalio family members. For more information, visit www.oceanx.org and follow OceanX on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , TikTok, and LinkedIn .

About the Ocean Decade:

Proclaimed in 2017 by the United Nations General Assembly, the UN Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development (2021-2030) ('the Ocean Decade') seeks to stimulate ocean science and knowledge generation to reverse the decline of the state of the ocean system and catalyse new opportunities for sustainable development of this massive marine ecosystem. The vision of the Ocean Decade is 'the science we need for the ocean we want'. The Ocean Decade provides a convening framework for scientists and stakeholders from diverse sectors to develop the scientific knowledge and the partnerships needed to accelerate and harness advances in ocean science to achieve a better understanding of the ocean system, and deliver science-based solutions to achieve the 2030 Agenda. The UN General Assembly mandated UNESCO's Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC) to coordinate the preparations and implementation of the Decade.

About the IOC/UNESCO:

The Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission of UNESCO (IOC/UNESCO) promotes international cooperation in marine sciences to improve management of the ocean, coasts and marine resources. The IOC enables its 150 Member States to work together by coordinating programmes in capacity development, ocean observations and services, ocean science and tsunami warning. The work of the IOC contributes to the mission of UNESCO to promote the advancement of science and its applications to develop knowledge and capacity, key to economic and social progress, the basis of peace and sustainable development.

