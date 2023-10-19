DHL Express and World Energy agree to global partnership to speed up aviation decarbonization via Sustainable Aviation Fuel Certificates

Seven-year agreement will provide 668 million liters of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) to replace fossil jet fuel

Will enable DHL to reduce approx. 1.7 million tonnes of CO 2 e on a lifecycle basis, equivalent to operating DHL's Americas aviation network carbon neutrally for one year

Sustainable Aviation Fuel certificates (SAFc) will play a pivotal role in DHL's journey to achieve ambitious emissions targets

BONN, Germany and BOSTON, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DHL Express and World Energy, a leading SAF producer and low-carbon solutions provider, have signed a long-term strategic agreement to accelerate the decarbonization of aviation logistics through the purchase of approx. 668 million liters of Sustainable Aviation Fuel via sustainable aviation fuel certificates (SAFc). The seven-year contract, to run through 2030, is the one of the longest and largest SAFc agreements in the aviation industry to date.

The agreement is expected to reduce approx. 1.7 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions over the aviation fuel lifecycle – this is equivalent to handling the approximately 77,000 annual aircraft movements of DHL Express in the Americas carbon neutrally for a full year. The milestone agreement is further testament to DHL Group's ambitious Sustainability Roadmap, which includes the goal to reduce the Group's annual greenhouse gas emissions to below 29 million tonnes CO 2 e in 2030 across scopes 1, 2 and 3.

"DHL Express is firmly dedicated to pioneering a sustainable future in aviation logistics," said John Pearson, CEO DHL Express. "By partnering with World Energy and confirming this milestone agreement, we are taking another concrete leap towards minimizing our carbon footprint and contributing to a more sustainable future. We want to inspire more suppliers to accelerate industry-wide production and adoption of SAF."

"We are honored to team up with DHL on this quest to decarbonize aviation," said Gene Gebolys, World Energy CEO. "Decarbonizing the hard-to-abate sectors requires commitment across the value chain, and partnerships like the one we are launching today are key to enabling companies like DHL to meet their ambitions climate goals."

Transparency and accountability with Book & Claim

With SAFc, the fuel's environmental attributes are separated from the fuel itself using a "Book & Claim" chain of custody model. The Book &Claim approach enhances transparency and accountability of sustainable fuels by ensuring that the emission reductions associated with each credit are accurately transferred and verified by a third party. It allows DHL Express to purchase SAFc, utilize the associated emission reductions, and extend the environmental attributes to its customers through the GoGreen Plus service. SAFc delivered through Book & Claim also helps to minimize both logistical costs and emissions as the fuel does not need to be shipped around the world. This helps make SAFc the most efficient way to decarbonize aviation. All of World Energy SAFc for DHL will meet rigorous sustainability certification standards from the Roundtable on Sustainable Biomaterials (RSB). In addition, all volumes will be traced through an independent registry to ensure traceability of claims related to SAFc. The fuel itself will be supplied to Los Angeles area airports, close to World Energy's production facility in Paramount, CA.

DHL – Excellence. Simply delivered.

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 395,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy, auto-mobility and retail, DHL is decisively positioned as "The logistics company for the world".

DHL is part of DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 94 billion euros in 2022. With sustainable business practices and a commitment to society and the environment, the Group makes a positive contribution to the world. DHL Group aims to achieve net-zero emissions logistics by 2050.

About World Energy

World Energy is a low-carbon solution pioneer working with leading companies to help meet their net-zero commitments. With operations in sustainable aviation fuel, clean hydrogen, advanced biofuels, and fully transparent decarbonization services, World Energy is collaborating to confront the biggest decarbonization challenges in the hardest-to-abate sectors. For over 25 years World Energy has been at the forefront of commercializing renewable fuels and was the world's first commercial-scale sustainable aviation fuel producer. Today, World Energy is investing over $15 billion into major new projects in California, Texas, and Newfoundland to help leaders accelerate their efforts to make net-zero real. Learn more at www.worldenergy.net .

Contract Signing (from left to right): Tobias Meyer, CEO DHL Group; Gene Gebolys, CEO World Energy (PRNewswire)

