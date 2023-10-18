BILLY GOAT INTRODUCES UPDATED ZERO TURN STAND-ON BLOWERS WITH SIDE FILL GAS TANK AND FUEL GAUGE FOR ENHANCED EFFICIENCY

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Billy Goat is proud to announce the release of the upgraded Hurricane™ Z3001 and Hurricane™ X3001 Zero Turn Stand-On Blowers. These innovative blowers now feature a new Side Fill Gas Tank with Fuel Gauge, designed to improve efficiency and simplify fueling operations for professional maintenance contractors, landscapers, and various other industries.

The inclusion of the Easy Side Fill Fuel Tank marks a significant enhancement to the Billy Goat Hurricane™ Z3001 and Hurricane™ X3001 models. This feature significantly reduces spillage onto the unit, minimizing the opportunity for debris to enter the tank during refueling. The result is a hassle-free experience for operators, saving time and increasing overall productivity.

The Hurricane Z3001 boasts world-class commercial cleanup power, making it an ideal choice for large- scale leaf and debris clean-up projects. Equipped with seamless operating controls, tri-directional blowing options, and zero-turn maneuverability, the Hurricane™ Z3001 ensures fatigue-free operation for busy operators. With its impressive 8500 CFM and a blower housing design that draws air from both sides, the Z3001 offers increased air velocity, allowing leaves and debris to be pushed farther and providing a faster finish.

The Hurricane™ X3001 is perfect for medium-sized maintenance contractors, landscapers, and other professionals in need of exceptional clean-up productivity. The X3001 model also features seamless operating controls, directional blowing options, robust blowing power, and zero-turn maneuverability. These features accelerate the clean-up process, enabling operators to complete more jobs in less time and with reduced fatigue.

"Introducing the new Side Fill Gas Tank with Fuel Gauge is a testament to Billy Goat's dedication to continuous improvement and customer satisfaction," said Brandon King, Product Manager at Billy Goat. "We understand the challenges faced by professionals in the field, and these upgrades aim to provide them with enhanced efficiency and convenience during their clean-up tasks."

The combination of the Billy Goat Leaf Dragon™ and Hurricane™ Zero-Turn Stand-On Blowers offers the ultimate leaf clean-up solution, revolutionizing the task with unmatched efficiency and effectiveness. The Leaf Dragon's powerful 6900 CFM of suction power effortlessly sucks up leaves and debris, while the Hurricane Blowers' exceptional force enables precise leaf gathering and directing. The tandem provides high productivity and a time-saving solution, offering unparalleled performance and reliability for slaying leaf cleanups.

Billy Goat's Hurricane™ Z3001 and X3001 Zero Turn Stand-On Blowers are now available for purchase through authorized dealers. For more information on these products and to find a dealer near you, please visit billygoat.com.

About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, provides innovative products and diverse power solutions to help people get work done. Briggs & Stratton is the world's largest producer of engines for outdoor power equipment, and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of lithium-ion battery, standby generator, energy storage system, lawn and garden, turf care and job site products through its Briggs & Stratton®, Vanguard®, Ferris®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Billy Goat®, Allmand®, SimpliPhi®, Branco® and Victa® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in over 100 countries on six continents.

