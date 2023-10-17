Verdagy Grows Leadership Team and Announces Rahul Bammi as President

Expanding the green hydrogen company's leadership with an accomplished Product, Revenue and GTM Officer

MOSS LANDING, Calif., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verdagy, a pioneer in advanced water electrolysis electrolyzer technologies for large-scale industrial applications, today announced the appointment of Rahul Bammi as President. Rahul reports to CEO Marty Neese and will lead Verdagy's revenue, product management and go-to-market functions including sales, origination, business development, product marketing and corporate marketing.

Rahul Bammi is appointed as President of Verdagy, a Californian company pioneering advanced water electrolysis electrolyzer technologies for large-scale industrial applications of green hydrogen. (PRNewswire)

"Rahul is a terrific and exciting addition to the Verdagy leadership team as we continue to build the industry's leading green hydrogen company. His broad experience growing climate and deep tech companies, and introducing leading-edge products will be invaluable as Verdagy commercializes and scales the deployment of its eDynamic® 20-megawatt electrolyzers," said Marty Neese, Verdagy CEO.

Rahul brings over 25 years of experience in CxO and general manager roles, leading hyper growth, P&L and product management, sales, business development, marketing, engineering, M&A and strategy. He has delivered measurable results in both startups and large companies, doubling revenues and profits in three separate businesses with the largest growing from $500 million to $1.4 billion annual revenue, along with growing several products from zero to $100 million . His experience includes successful tenures at View, KLA, Lumileds, Motorola, National Semiconductor and Analysis Group.

"Verdagy has a uniquely scalable, economically attractive and future-proof solution, built on over a decade of technology development, that will enable the mass adoption of clean hydrogen across a broad set of applications and industries. I'm thrilled to join Verdagy, and look forward to building an enduring company with Marty and the team that makes a meaningful and positive impact on climate change," said Rahul Bammi , Verdagy President.

Most recently, Bammi was the Chief Business Officer at View, where he led the adoption of an entirely new product category, smart windows, and grew the company's annual revenues from $2 million to over $100 million . He has led capital raises from VCs, private equity, institutional and public market investors of over $1.5 billion , and was instrumental in View's IPO and an additional $800 million capital raise.

Rahul has an MBA from Stanford University , an MS in Chemical Engineering from Arizona State University and a BE in Chemical Engineering from the National Institute of Technology in India .

Bammi joins the company at a pivotal time, as Verdagy recently closed a $73-million Series B funding and announced its Silicon Valley factory. The new factory will be the first to manufacture advanced alkaline water electrolyzers in the US in large volumes and will enable Verdagy to accelerate the launch and commercialization of its eDynamic 20-megawatt electrolyzer module, which will serve as the fundamental unit to build future systems at the 200-megawatt scale and larger.

Through development of advanced manufacturing, cost reductions, and product improvements, Verdagy is on track to deploy a scalable manufacturing design to achieve the Department of Energy's goal of $2 /kg of levelized cost of hydrogen by 2026.

About Verdagy

Verdagy is innovating advanced water electrolysis technology for the large-scale production of green hydrogen. Its industry-leading solution reduces both upfront capital costs and ongoing operating expenses, to achieve the industry's lowest levelized cost of hydrogen. In addition to its Silicon Valley factory, Verdagy operates its laboratory and highly automated commercial pilot plants in Moss Landing, California where it continues to advance its cutting-edge technology. For more information, visit: www.verdagy.com.

Media Contacts

Sarah Hubbard, Publitek

verdagy@publitek.com

Jen Capasso, Verdagy

jcapasso@verdagy.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2248841/Rahul_Bammi.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Verdagy