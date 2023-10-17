Triscuit Crackers launches a petition to become the "Unofficial State Snack of Michigan"

Triscuit Crackers, made from Michigan-grown wheat, is showing their state pride and supporting the local farmers that nourish them

EAST HANOVER, N.J., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A delicious unapologetically wholesome snack for an unapologetically wholesome state. Triscuit Crackers are the feel-good staple that has been in Michiganders' (and Americans') pantries for over a century. In fact, 81% of Michiganders say they crave a snack that's crunchy or salty (just like Triscuit Crackers!). And one out of every three believes no cheeseboard is complete without Triscuit Crackers.*

So, what does Michigan have to do with Triscuit Crackers? Triscuit Crackers are made of white winter wheat that's 100% harvested by farmers in Michigan. That's just one of the many reasons why Triscuit Crackers is vying for the title of "The Unofficial State Snack of Michigan" with an online petition. Michiganders and Triscuit Crackers fans across the country are encouraged to show their support and sign the petition that launches today.

But it's more than just fun and deliciousness. The petition raises awareness of Triscuit Brand's longstanding partnership with the Co-Op Elevator farming collective of over 1,000 of Michigan's generational family farmers. For more than 15 years, Triscuit Brand has built deep relationships with those farmers through annual meetings, spotlighting farmers in the brand's work and giving back to the communities.

"Triscuit Crackers are unapologetically wholesome and unapologetically made with Michigan-grown wheat," said Gabi Stone, Senior Associate Brand Manager at Mondelez International. "This petition is a great chance for us to amplify our Michigan ties and at the same time, to support the farmers we've spent decades building partnerships with. It's just one more way of strengthening those relationships."

Triscuit Brand is going all-in on nourishing the Michigan farmers, whose work nourishes us all. Triscuit Brand's support enables these farmer-innovators to improve crop growing methods and incorporate regenerative farming practices, which can encourage better soil health and crop yield.

Now, the brand is introducing a new way to nourish the Michigan farming community through a $100,000 donation to Michigan State University's agricultural program, which educates America's future farmers. Michigan State University will use the donation to enhance its students' experience through:

Twenty-five (25) scholarships targeted to students from the Thumb Region of Michigan who apply and are majoring in Agribusiness Management and Food Industry Management.

A study tour that students can apply for where they will meet with key stakeholders at Mondelez International and Triscuit Brand, following the supply chain from farmer to farm, visiting facilities, from suppliers and producers to distribution and retail partners.

Additionally, fans and followers can check out an exclusive video on how Triscuit Crackers are made, from seed to shelf, by heading to @Triscuit on Instagram and YouTube. The video takes viewers from the vast wheat fields, tended by hardworking local Michigan farmers, to Triscuit Crackers' bakeries where skillful bakers bring everything together.

The cherry on top? Triscuit Crackers is celebrating its connection to Michigan even more with a flavor inspired by another iconic Michigan staple – Homestyle Cherry Pie – with the announcement of limited-time-only Triscuit Homestyle Cherry Pie Crackers**.

Find out more about the exclusive crackers by checking out @Triscuit and our brand partners on Instagram.

*Weber Shandwick and Triscuit Crackers commissioned Atomik Research to conduct an online survey of 1,004 Michigan residents. For the state representative sample of 1,004 adult Michiganders, researchers implemented quotas to achieve similar representation according to the U.S. census' most recent age group data regarding all adults residing in Michigan. The margin of error for each of the three individual samples is +/-3 percentage points with a confidence level of 95 percent. Fieldwork took place between August 22 and August 25, 2023.

Atomik Research is a creative market research agency.

** Triscuit Homestyle Cherry Pie crackers will not be available for sale and are artificially flavored.

