HALLOWEEN CELEBRATIONS CONTINUE AMIDST INFLATION CONCERNS

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Goodwill Industries International's Halloween Survey, four in five Americans (81%) plan to celebrate Halloween this year. Aside from wearing a costume, the most popular ways people plan to celebrate include giving out candy to trick-or-treaters (53%), decorating their home (43%), and/or attending a party with family/friends (34%).

Many people expressed concerns over inflation and most consumers feel current economic conditions are affecting their buying habits when it comes to Halloween costumes, décor and/or candy this season. Three in five adults (59%) say that because of rising costs due to inflation, they are more likely to create DIY Halloween costumes than purchase from a store. Among those who prefer DIY Halloween costumes, 70% would rather shop in-store for DIY costume materials, compared to just 13% who prefer to shop online.

Consistent with prior years, Goodwill (84%) tops the list of favorite places to shop among those who prefer DIY costumes and look for materials at thrift stores. "Halloween is Goodwill's busiest season as customers embrace do-it-yourself costume and décor shopping at Goodwill stores," said Onney Crawley, chief marketing officer of Goodwill Industries International "There are many ways to celebrate Halloween and Goodwill has everything you need. Whatever your plans, Goodwill stores are a one-stop shop with a wide range of Halloween merchandise to fit your needs."

The Goodwill Halloween Survey also found that Halloween costumes based on pop culture trends or characters from TV, movies, video games or books are the most popular among respondents. Thirty percent preferred these kinds of costumes this year, followed by iconic Halloween costumes, such as witches, ghosts, zombies or werewolves (28%), and very unique, one-of-a-kind costumes (23%).

Pet costumes are popular for 2023 as well as social media inspiration. 13% of survey respondents said they plan to dress up their pet! Two-thirds (66%) of adults who prefer DIY costumes say they or members of their household turn to social media and websites for DIY costume ideas and inspiration, mirroring both the 2021 and 2022 results (also 66%). Once again, Pinterest (36%) is the top-cited social media platform this year, followed by YouTube (26%), Facebook (22%), TikTok (20%), and Instagram (19%).

For more information and a fact sheet with additional Goodwill Halloween Survey results as well as to explore costume ideas, and DIY décor and makeup tutorials, visit goodwill.org/Halloween.

About The Goodwill Halloween Survey

Big Village, an independent research organization, conducted the 2023 Goodwill Halloween Survey for Goodwill Industries International. The online poll took place from August 8 – 31, 2023, and included a sample size of 2,017 self-selected adults. Responses were weighted by age, gender, geographic region, race and education. Since 2014, Goodwill and Engine have worked together on Halloween-themed survey research

