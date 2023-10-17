Deloitte ranks Sentry No. 14 among Wisconsin's most successful private companies

Success attributed to technology innovation, market expansion, and talent investment

STEVENS POINT, Wis., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentry announced today that it ranks No. 14 on Deloitte's Wisconsin 75, a ranking of the 75 largest private companies in Wisconsin, based on sales revenue.

Sentry Insurance Logo (PRNewsfoto/Sentry Insurance) (PRNewswire)

Success attributed to technology innovation, market expansion, and talent investment

Pete McPartland, Sentry Chairman and CEO, credits market expansion, technology innovation, and talent investment for the company's accomplishment. "The past year has been a very good one for Sentry," said McPartland. "We expanded our business reach by entering new markets, while continuing to invest in technology. We're committed to making Sentry a great place to work, with opportunities for our employees to grow professionally. Overall, we've maintained our financial strength, grown our business, and made key investments during a challenging time for the insurance industry."

Sentry's market expansion:

In the last two years, Sentry expanded its geographical reach, opening new offices in Denver, Colorado, and El Paso, Texas, to better serve its growing customer base in those areas.

Technological investments:

Sentry's investments in technology include the decommission of its mainframe and transitioning to cloud-based technologies. This has significantly reduced the development time it takes to deliver new products from years to 3–8 months. Among the new products Sentry introduced in the past year are coverages for the Surplus and Excess market, off-road vehicles, and golf courses.

Strategic workforce growth:

In the tight labor market of 2022, Sentry took steps to grow its workforce by entering new markets, investing in higher education, and enriching benefit offerings. Forbes recognized the company's efforts by listing it among the Best in State Employers for 2023.

"As we celebrate the achievements of these 75 enterprises, we are reminded of the driving force they represent in fueling economic growth and contributing to the vibrant tapestry of our state," said P.J. DiStefano, Wisconsin Managing Partner of Deloitte LLP. "Deloitte is proud to recognize the economic impact of these 75 private companies in Wisconsin—the Wisconsin 75. This year we will not only celebrate the individual successes of each of these organizations, but also the collective impact of private companies in powering Wisconsin's economy."

About Deloitte's 2023 Wisconsin 75

Deloitte's annual Wisconsin 75 list recognizes the largest privately held Wisconsin-based companies. These companies play a key role in the state's economy. Wisconsin 75 award winners are selected based on annual sales revenue.

To be eligible for Deloitte's Wisconsin 75 recognition, companies must have a majority ownership by an individual(s), family, employee stock ownership plan, or private equity firm. Public companies are eligible when greater than 50 percent of the value or vote of the shares are owned by individuals, family, an employee stock ownership plan, or private equity. Additionally, companies must have annual sales revenue of at least $50,000. The Wisconsin 75 excludes cooperatives and accounting, tax, legal, and consulting service companies.

About Sentry

Sentry Insurance is a part of one of the largest and most financially secure mutual insurance groups in the United States, holding a Financial Strength Rating of A+ (superior) from AM Best, current as of June 2023. See ambest.com/ratings/guide.pdf for rating information. Sentry and its subsidiaries sell property and casualty insurance, life insurance, annuities, and retirement programs for business and individuals throughout the country. Headquartered in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, Sentry employs more than 4,800 associates across the country. See a complete list of underwriting companies at sentry.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sentry Insurance