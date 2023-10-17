On the Cutting Edge of Innovation: Cub Cadet®, DEWALT® and Hustler® Showcase Latest Outdoor Product Lineup at Equip Expo 2023

Stanley Black & Decker's outdoor professional brands will feature the latest electric and gas outdoor power equipment

Attendees are invited to visit booth 5116 to test new products, meet industry experts and enter to win prizes, including mowers and tickets for a big race

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK), a leading manufacturer of outdoor power equipment, and three of its iconic brands, Cub Cadet®, DEWALT® and Hustler® Turf, will showcase their growing lineup of professional-grade electric- and gas-powered products and solutions at Equip Expo 2023, one of the largest annual events for the professional landscape community, in Louisville, Kentucky from Oct. 17-20.

"As a leader in both battery and gas outdoor power equipment, we are focused on providing our professional landscaper customers with a wide variety of products to support them as they adapt to an evolving industry," said Christine Potter, President, Outdoor for Stanley Black & Decker. "As the outdoor power equipment market continues to electrify, we are committed to developing innovative solutions, which will continue to deliver peak performance and durability with the support of our exceptional customer service, to help get the job done – and done well."

At this year's show, Cub Cadet, DEWALT and Hustler will feature their professional product offerings, including the newest products and technologies. They include:

Cub Cadet

Cub Cadet will feature its PRO Series commercial lineup, including the PRO Z™ Series of zero-turn mowers and the PRO X™ Series of stand-on mowers. The PRO Z Series is built to deliver exceptional cut quality at high speeds, thanks to powerful engines and wide-cutting decks while also providing premium comfort. Visitors to the outdoor booth will have the chance to experience Cub Cadet's Synchro-Steer™ technology and SurePath® AutoSteer technology. Synchro-Steer is an industry-exclusive, zero-turn technology that allows for control of all four wheels, designed to provide stability on hills, rough terrain and around obstacles, while SurePath leverages GPS technology and an exclusive four-wheel steering system to deliver a semi-autonomous experience. In addition, attendees will have the chance to not only experience the PRO X Series of stand-on mowers but also win one for themselves. Cub Cadet invites visitors to Pose Like The Pros at their photobooth and to enter for a chance to win their own PRO X Series mower.** (No purchase is necessary to enter or win.) The winner will be drawn on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. by Blake Albertson with B&B Lawn Care.

DEWALT

This year, attendees will have the opportunity to try out the Ascent™ Series commercial zero-turn mower and experience its comprehensive electric ecosystem for the first time. This includes the GroundCommand™ app, exclusive H-E-2 High-Efficiency Deck Cutting Technology and PowerEquip™ battery system. Visitors can also participate in the Unlock the Future QR Code Search for the chance to win tickets and travel to an upcoming race.*** (No purchase necessary to enter or win.) Also new this year, the 60V MAX* 14" Top Handle Chainsaw, which will be available for demonstrations in the indoor and outdoor booths; the next generation of DEWALT battery mowers, available in four models; and the 21 in. 60V MAX* Single-Stage Snow Blower, all highlighting DEWALT's growing portfolio of battery-powered equipment and tools with pro-level performance.

Hustler

Hustler will debut the latest addition to its commercial lineup with the X-RIDE™. The new X-RIDE is equipped with Custom Ride Technology, an isolated operator suspension platform designed to deliver a comfortable ride for the operator over rough terrain. Also featured this year is the enhanced Super 104™, launching in 2024, with increased fuel tank capacity, a new seat and redesigned engine guard. On Thursday at 10 a.m., attendees can visit the Hustler booth for a meet and greet with SB Mowing and That Lawn Dude. Show attendees can also enter for a chance to win a 18-foot utility trailer loaded with three Hustler units – the X-ONE®, Super S® and TrimStar®.** (No purchase necessary to enter or win.) The winner will be chosen on Thursday at 3:30 p.m.

Visit Booth #5116

Equip Expo attendees are invited to visit Stanley Black & Decker and its brands at Booth 5116 in the indoor exhibit facility. In the outdoor demo area, attendees can see products in action and try them for themselves at the following booths: Cub Cadet 6052D, DEWALT 8060D and Hustler 7822D.

For more information about Stanley Black & Decker and its global portfolio of brands, visit:

Cub Cadet: www.cubcadet.com

DEWALT: www.dewalt.com

Hustler: www.hustlerturf.com

* Maximum initial battery voltage (measured without a workload) is 60 volts. Nominal voltage is 54.

** Entry open from Oct. 18 at 9 a.m. until Oct. 19 immediately prior to time of drawing. Visit the Stanley Black & Decker booth for official rules. Winners must be present at time of drawing to win.

*** Entry open from Oct. 18-20. Visit the Stanley Black & Decker booth for official rules. The winner will be drawn and contacted after the show has ended to allow for maximum participation.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is the world's largest tool and outdoor company operating manufacturing facilities worldwide. Guided by its purpose – for those who make the world – the company's more than 50,000 diverse and high-performing employees produce innovative, award-winning power tools, hand tools, storage, digital tool solutions, lifestyle products, outdoor products, engineered fasteners and other industrial equipment to support the world's makers, creators, tradespeople and builders. The company's iconic brands include DEWALT®, BLACK+DECKER®, CRAFTSMAN®, STANLEY®, Cub Cadet®, Hustler® and Troy-Bilt®. Recognized for its leadership in environmental, social and governance (ESG), Stanley Black & Decker strives to be a force for good in support of its communities, employees, customers and other stakeholders. To learn more visit: www.stanleyblackanddecker.com .

