Jamil Damji & Pace Morby: The Next Big Shake-up in Real Estate Imminent!

Orlando buzzes with anticipation as 'Triple Digit Flip' stars hint at a monumental reveal during VIP gathering in Orlando.

PHOENIX, Ariz., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pace Morby and Jamil Damji, Founder in globally recognized mentorship courses, AstroFlipping and SubTo , and A&E Co-stars of 'Triple Digit Flip' are rumored to be hosting an exclusive VIP party in Orlando, Florida this evening.

Pace Morby & Jamil Damji (2023) (PRNewswire)

The duo is rumored to be making a special announcement at the event that's said to be a major industry disruption.

The event is being held at the Ice Bar Orlando, and promises an evening of networking, industry insights, and community-building. This exclusive invite is extended to select key insiders within the REI & entrepreneurship space, as well as tenured members of both the AstroFlipping and SubTo communities, providing an exceptional opportunity to connect with like-minded entrepreneurs and investors. AstroFlipping and SubTo members, in particular, will have the privilege of mingling with Pace, Jamil, and other celebrities and influencers in the space, gaining priceless insights into their successful real estate journeys.

Jamil Damji, Co-founder of Key Glee, the world's largest Real Estate franchising company and brand visionary for mentorship program, AstroFlipping; a real estate investing program that houses near 5,000 students. Meanwhile, Pace Morby is a serial-entrepreneur and founder of SubTo, an online mentorship course for real estate professionals, teaching creative financing methods which makes homeownership accessible with no cash or credentials. Both programs provide students with resources, and a community filled with entrepreneurs and investors nationwide.

For more information regarding this exhilarating experience, please visit the pairs social media channels for live updates here, Jamil Damji & Pace Morby .

