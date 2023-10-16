Cloud Peritus launches HLS practice with an immediate focus on MedTech; Nao Lo Takes the Helm as SVP & Principal Solutions Architect

SAN RAMON, Calif., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud Peritus, a vanguard in digital transformations, embarks on a pivotal journey into the Health and Life Sciences (HLS) domain, leveraging Salesforce. Acknowledging the intricate demands of this industry, the firm has brought on board Nao Lo, a seasoned expert with a Big 4 background, as their Senior Vice President & Principal Solutions Architect. His history of nurturing practices and achieving client successes sets him apart in the consulting industry.

With a focus on revolutionizing client experience and bolstering HLS operations, Nao Lo's vast experience and proven track record in HLS and MedTech will further expand Cloud Peritus' offerings.

"Having known Nao for close to a decade for creating a work environment that is both positive and inclusive, we are very excited to have him on board", said Siva Ramesh, EVP & Chief Architect, Cloud Peritus. "He champions the cause of team spirit and views the collective strength of a team as the bedrock of every significant achievement which greatly resonates with the culture at Cloud Peritus. More importantly, he brings in the best of both Boutique (Cloud Sherpas) and the Big 4 experience. Having successfully delivered Salesforce programs for multiple enterprises in both worlds, he greatly aligns with Cloud Peritus' unique perspective and consulting model that focuses on delivering tailored solutions with agility, innovation at scale that ensures customer success & satisfaction. Furthermore, his extensive involvement in practice-building, fortified by market accelerators and innovative solutions across major clients, makes him the ideal leader to build the practice."

Salesforce's transformative potential for the HLS sector is no secret. From advancing patient care with real-time data, to optimizing supply chain management, the promise is vast and palpable. Cloud Peritus' decision to venture into this space signals their commitment to delivering state-of-the-art HLS solutions that not only address the industry's current needs but also anticipate and solve for future challenges.

But why HLS and why now?

Simply put, the HLS sector, especially in the context of Medical Technology companies, faces multifaceted challenges ranging from intricate client engagement processes, complex supply chain management, order management, and often convoluted integrations into ERPs. With Cloud Peritus' focus on innovation & client success combined with Salesforce's robust platform, we aim to radically simplify these challenges, offering seamless solutions that drive efficiency, growth, and unparalleled business value.

"I believe in the power of exceptional service to create customer loyalty and satisfaction. Every interaction must be crafted to radiate positivity, ensuring the clients' absolute satisfaction. The team at Cloud Peritus shares that same passion with unwavering dedication. Together we will champion this vision of premier 'White Glove' service to our clients." said Nao Lo Senior Vice President & Principal Architect

In the field of healthcare services & medical technology, Nao Lo has consistently addressed challenges with practical solutions. At the heart of his success lies a deep understanding of the unique pain points that HLS & MedTech companies face. Whether it's crafting strategies to improve client engagement or developing systems to streamline servicing, logistics & operations management. In the HLS sector, especially MedTech, technology plays a pivotal role in addressing real-world challenges and aspirations.

"The ultimate goal is to enhance accessibility and efficiency with client engagement and servicing. Leveraging technology, medical device manufacturing & supply/distribution, healthcare servicing, payer, pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms can gain efficiencies in servicing and empowering their customers through the use of Salesforce's clouds. With Cloud Peritus, I'm eager & committed to explore and expand what's achievable within HLS: MedTech" said Nao

Envisioning the Future with Cloud Peritus in HLS: MedTech

Cloud Peritus, with Nao Lo at its helm, is poised to redefine HLS: MedTech solutions by leveraging Salesforce's robust capabilities combined with Nao's industry acumen. Stakeholders can anticipate tailored and innovative solutions that are both effective and impactful while accelerating time to market and reducing the overall cost. Particularly, Nao's expertise in seamlessly integrating MedTech operations with ERPs and QMS systems will be a game-changer, promising enhanced operational flow, informed decision-making, and an uptick in ROI.

The Cloud Peritus Promise

Deeply rooted in innovation and excellence, Cloud Peritus has always been at the forefront of digital transformations right from their inception. As they venture into HLS through MedTech, their ethos remains unshaken – continuing to deliver solutions that are built with a focus on human-centric design that scale and support our clients' growth. With Nao Lo leading the way, Cloud Peritus' journey into HLS looks promising, transformative, and above all, impactful.

About Cloud Peritus

Cloud Peritus is a boutique consulting firm focused on transforming businesses through the power of Salesforce, fueled by our passionate, committed, and high achieving practitioners. We deliver world class and innovative solutions to some of the most complex business problems, maximizing our clients' Salesforce investments. Our focus on client delight and delivering value across our engagements is reflected in our perfect record of '5 star ratings' on the appexchange . To learn more about our HLS practice please visit us: www.cloudperitus.com/hls .

