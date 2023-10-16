CANbridge Announces Full Enrollment Reached in the Core Part of The CAN103 Phase 2 Trial for Gaucher Disease in China

BEIJING and BURLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CANbridge Pharmaceuticals Inc. (1228.HK), a global biopharmaceutical company, with a foundation in China, committed to the research, development and commercialization of transformative therapies to treat rare disease and rare oncology, announced that the core part of the ongoing CAN103 Phase 2 trial, in treatment-naïve patients aged 12 or above with Gaucher disease (GD) Types I and III, has reached full enrollment. Phase 2 is a randomized, double-blind, dose comparison study to evaluate the efficacy, safety and pharmacokinetics of CAN103 in newly treated GD patients, with extension period. This trial will serve as a potential registrational trial for CAN103.

CAN103 is the first clinical stage enzyme replacement therapy (ERT) being developed for GD in China. According to Frost & Sullivan, there were approximately 3,000 GD patients in China in 2020. Due to reimbursement barriers, most patients with GD in China currently lack access to approved ERT treatments. CAN103 is an ERT under development by CANbridge, as part of its rare disease collaboration with WuXi Biologics (2269.HK), for the long-term treatment of adults and children with GD Types I and III.

About CAN103

CAN103 is a recombinant human glucocerebrosidase ERT that is being developed to treat GD Types I and III, which are the chronic non-neuronopathic and neuronopathic forms of the disease that constitute the majority of patients. CAN103 is delivered intravenously and is intended to supplement the lack of glucocerebrosidase in the lysosomes of GD patients.

About Gaucher disease (GD)

Gaucher disease, one of the most common lysosomal storage disorders, is a rare inherited genetic metabolic disease caused by autosomal recessive mutations in the GBA gene located on chromosome 1 and affects both males and females equally. Gaucher disease is a clinical spectrum that comprises perinatal-lethal, Type I (chronic non-neuronopathic), Type II (acute neuronopathic), and Type III (chronic neuronopathic) forms, with Types I and III surviving into adulthood. Gaucher disease is caused by a deficiency of glucocerebrosidase (acid-glucosidase), an enzyme that helps break down a cellular membrane sphingolipid called glucocerebroside (glucosylceramide) inside lysosomes. As a result, glucocerebroside accumulates primarily in cells of the monocyte-macrophage lineage (Gaucher cells) within certain organs, leading to splenomegaly, hepatomegaly, anemia, thrombocytopenia, bone pain and fractures, and in the most severe forms (perinatal-lethal, Types II and III), early neurological symptoms. For more than 25 years, recombinant human glucocerebrosidase enzyme replacement therapy (ERT) has been the standard of care for Gaucher disease, with clinical trials and real-world data demonstrating significant improvement in the major non-neurological signs and symptoms of disease and quality of life. There were 3,000 patients with Gaucher disease in China in 2020, according to Frost & Sullivan.

About CANbridge Pharmaceuticals Inc.

CANbridge Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HKEX:1228) is a global biopharmaceutical company, with a foundation in China, committed to the research, development and commercialization of transformative therapies for rare disease and rare oncology. CANbridge has a differentiated drug portfolio, with 4 approved drugs and a pipeline of 10 assets, targeting prevalent rare disease and rare oncology indications that have unmet needs and significant market potential. These include Hunter syndrome and other lysosomal storage disorders, complement-mediated disorders, hemophilia A, metabolic disorders, rare cholestatic liver diseases and neuromuscular diseases, as well as glioblastoma multiforme. The CANbridge Next-Generation Innovation and Process Development Facility is developing novel, potentially curative, gene therapies for rare genetic diseases, including Pompe disease, Fabry disease, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) and other neuromuscular conditions, and collaborates with world-leading researchers and biotech companies. Animal data from the SMA gene therapy was presented at the American Society for Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) in 2022 and 2023, the European Society for Gene and Cell Therapy (ESGCT) in 2022 and the World Muscle Congress in 2022. CANbridge global partners include: Apogenix, GC Pharma, Mirum, Wuxi Biologics, Privus, UMass Chan Medical School, the University of Washington School of Medicine and Scriptr Global.

For more on CANbridge Pharmaceuticals Inc., please go to: www.canbridgepharma.com.

