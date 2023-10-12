pgEdge Platform, the First Fully Distributed Edge Database Based on Standard PostgreSQL, is Now Generally Available

Delivers low latency and ultra-high availability for applications running at the network edge and between cloud regions

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- pgEdge , Inc. announced general availability of pgEdge Platform , the first fully open and fully distributed PostgreSQL database designed to run at or near the network edge and between cloud regions. With this milestone release – and after a seven-month beta period – pgEdge will now provide support for customers moving applications deployed on pgEdge Platform into production.

pgEdge Platform (PRNewswire)

pgEdge Platform packages pgEdge Distributed PostgreSQL as downloadable software that can be self-hosted and self-managed in either on-premises environments and/or in the cloud with major providers such as AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform.

For application developers and database architects looking to deploy low latency and/or high availability applications that need to be globally distributed, pgEdge Distributed PostgreSQL is a multi-master (active-active) distributed database system. Presentation, application logic and the world's most popular open source relational database can all be deployed at or close to the network edge or between cloud regions. This provides reduced data latency, better customer experiences, ultra-high availability, and a way to address data residency requirements without application code changes.

For current users of PostgreSQL who need a simpler approach to high availability, pgEdge provides great flexibility to manage application workloads and architect for rapid failover given every node can take both read and write traffic. While designed to work in edge deployments across many nodes, pgEdge also functions well running across just a few cloud regions to provide applications with lower latency, automated failover support and disaster recovery capabilities.

During the beta period pgEdge received invaluable feedback from its community of users and partners. This informed the development of several enhancements and features that make the GA release of pgEdge Platform even more robust and reliable for users' distributed computing needs.

New enhancements and features include:

Anti-Chaos Engine: The pgEdge Anti-Chaos Engine (ACE) ensures consistency between database nodes in a pgEdge distributed cluster. ACE provides background and on-demand comparisons of tables between nodes utilizing Merkel trees for efficient comparison of tables with hundreds of millions of rows.

Ultra-High-Availability Support: pgEdge Platform now includes support for synchronous read replicas within regions, implemented via Patroni and etcd. This complements the cross-region failover and resiliency between regions inherent to the pgEdge multi-master architecture for maximum availability.

Support for pgCat for connection pooling.

Validated support for pgvector, the popular Postgres extension for vector embeddings in machine learning applications. This is in addition to 20+ other commonly used PostgreSQL extensions including pgBackrest, PostGIS, PLpgSQL, PL/Profiler, pgBouncer.

"We are excited to announce that pgEdge Platform is now generally available," said Phillip Merrick, Co-founder and CEO of pgEdge. "With these new features and enhancements, we are pleased to be able to support customers taking their distributed Postgres applications into production."

pgEdge Platform runs on a variety of common hardware and OS combinations and is available to self-host or self-manage in existing cloud accounts with enterprise class support available from pgEdge. pgEdge Cloud, a fully managed cloud service based on pgEdge Platform, will be generally available within a few months.

To learn more about the pgEdge Platform and its newly-available features, visit www.pgedge.com or to download the product visit www.pgedge.com/download .

About pgEdge

pgEdge's mission is to make it easy to build and deploy highly distributed database applications across the global network. Founded by industry veterans who have championed enterprise usage of the PostgreSQL database for several decades and helped run the world's largest managed database cloud services, pgEdge is headquartered in Northern Virginia. The founders have previously founded and/or led successful companies such as webMethods, EnterpriseDB (acquired by Bain Capital), SparkPost (acquired by MessageBird), OpenSCG (acquired by AWS) and Fugue (acquired by Snyk). Investors in pgEdge include Sands Capital Ventures, Grotech Ventures and Sand Hill East.

