Texas Health program puts cancer survivors on healthy path

ARLINGTON, Texas, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- When Charles Jones learned he had lymphoma in November 2022, he decided to enjoy every moment of life.

"It was 'I'm going to eat what I want. I'm going to go take trips that I want to take. I'm going to live my life and be happy,'" Jones said.

But after weight gain and blood pressure issues while undergoing chemotherapy, his doctor referred him to the N.E.A.T. (Nutrition, Exercise and Attitudes for Tomorrow) program at Texas Health Resources.

Funded by the Texas Health Resources Foundation, the free program offered at three Texas Health hospitals provides qualifying cancer patients exercise classes, nutrition education and health coaching along with a one-year membership at a Texas Health fitness center.

"We have had many participants so grateful for the impact that N.E.A.T. has had on their health and lives that they have paid it forward by donating to the program, so that other cancer patients can also benefit," said Laura McWhorter, president of the foundation.

According to the American Cancer Society, exercise during cancer treatment can improve symptoms and side effects, such as fatigue, anxiety, depression and sleep loss, and lowers the risk of death from certain cancers and other diseases.

"We give them the tools to become better, stronger, to cope with some of the stressors they're dealing with and to come out of it in a better place," said Jennifer Hunter, a survivor of endometrial cancer and vice president of Strategy & Growth for FX Studios, which runs Texas Health fitness centers.

Jones now hits the gym twice a week, has a personal trainer and sees a nutritional counselor.

"I've lost weight. I sleep better. After working out, I feel like I have a lot more energy and I've noticed my overall health seems like it's improved," Jones said.

