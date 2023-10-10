International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH) presents tribute video to honor the legacy of the late David Bloom

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH) is proud to present a special tribute video with Melanie Bloom, the wife of the late global news correspondent David Bloom, to honor his legacy and advocate for increased awareness and scientific research of conditions related to thrombosis. David was a renowned journalist and correspondent for NBC News who tragically passed away due to deep vein thrombosis (DVT) while reporting in Iraq in 2003.

David was a fearless and dedicated journalist who brought the world's most critical stories to audiences worldwide. His untimely passing shocked the journalism community and brought attention to the devastating impact of thrombosis, commonly known as a blood clot, that often goes unrecognized until it's too late. To honor his memory and carry forward his legacy of awareness and advocacy, Melanie has graciously shared her experience in a special tribute video with the ISTH to tell David's story.

In this heartfelt interview, Melanie reflects on David's tremendous contributions to journalism, her family and the enduring impact of his work, even two decades later. She speaks passionately about the importance of raising awareness about thrombosis and the critical role of genetic testing in identifying those at risk.

Melanie also emphasizes the need for continued scientific research to advance the lives of people around the world, dedicating her advocacy efforts in alignment to the mission of the ISTH. Melanie's story serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of recognizing and addressing thrombosis, a condition that affects millions of people globally.

Melanie's interview coincides with World Thrombosis Day, a global campaign of the ISTH aimed at raising awareness about thrombosis and its potentially life-threatening consequences. World Thrombosis Day, observed annually on October 13, serves as an opportunity for individuals and organizations worldwide to come together to promote education, prevention and research. As we approach World Thrombosis Day's 10th anniversary, the ISTH is honored to share Melanie's commitment to advancing the cause of thrombosis awareness and research. We encourage individuals and organizations to join us in commemorating this important day by spreading awareness and taking steps to protect their health.

To access the tribute video and learn more about the ISTH's efforts to combat thrombosis, please visit the World Thrombosis Day YouTube channel.

