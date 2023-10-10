FDA clears Intelivation Technologies new Hammerdesis™ Interphalangeal Fusion System

SAINT SIMONS ISLAND, Ga., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Intelivation Technologies, an innovative medical device company with a cutting-edge orthopedic portfolio announced today that it has received clearance from the Food and Drug Administration for its Hammerdesis™ Interphalangeal Fusion System.

Hammerdesis™ allows surgeons to correct hammertoe deformities and degenerative issues in patients by simply affixing a distinctively designed implant on the patient's toe joint. This one-of-a-kind operation benefits both surgeons and patients by saving surgeons significant intraoperative time and yielding cost savings for patients in the ambulatory surgery setting.

Dr. David Murphy, DPM FACFAS remarked, "Hammerdesis™ provides patients with a more reliable, and a more consistent option to fix hammertoe issues. My surgeon colleagues and I are excited to use this novel system, and I am looking forward to seeing our patients benefit from Hammerdesis™."

President of Intelivation, Amit Sinha, added, "There is nothing on the market today like the Hammerdesis™ procedure. This is a truly disruptive technology in a crowded area. Our product development and sales teams are looking forward to being a part of this market transformation that will make a major impact for surgeons and their patients for many years to come. We are currently preparing for our launch and post-market clinical data points to share with the orthopedic and podiatric communities."

Intelivation will be exhibiting this exciting product and others at the annual ACFAS Meeting, being held February 1-4, 2024 in Tampa, Florida.

About Intelivation Technologies

Intelivation Technologies, dedicated to research and development, is focused on bringing paradigm-changing products to market that make patients' lives better. For further inquiries, interested parties may email contact@intelivationtech.com .

