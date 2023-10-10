Batteries Plus Finalizes 6-Unit Franchise Agreement for Charlotte Expansion

Local Husband-Wife Duo Aim to Power their Community by Investing in Top Battery Retailer

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Batteries Plus, the world's leading specialty battery franchise, recently welcomed its latest signed agreement for the development of six new units in Charlotte, North Carolina. This deal will not only expand Batteries Plus's well-known presence in the state, but it will also further establish the brand's expertise in the state's most populous city.

Chris and Nicole Fasulka, married couple and business partners, invested in Batteries Plus after having spent the last six years bringing two successful Urban Air Adventure Park franchises to the market. With Chris's background in professional motor sports and Nicole's background as a Chief Financial Officer for several construction companies, the two know how much of an impact reliable power can have on a community, both in homes and in the workplace.

"Charlotte is in the midst of a business boom and we're extremely excited to be a part of it," said Nicole Fasulka. "Everyone needs batteries as we head into an electric future. No matter the industry, whether it's hospitality, commercial, transportation, or even the marine business, we're excited to help power peoples' passions in and around Charlotte."

Following last year's CNBC rank as the top state for business, North Carolina is on a trajectory to have a 0% tax rate by 2030. With the Fasulkas' six stores in Charlotte, residents, business owners, and more will soon have expertise on any and all battery, lighting, smart home, key fob and phone repair solutions.

"Charlotte's our home and adding the expertise of Batteries Plus to our home was a no-brainer," added Chris Fasulka. "I already used Batteries Plus as a customer for my home and for my other businesses. Getting the opportunity to be the reliable source of power and expertise in our community is a special opportunity and we're both looking forward to it."

Of the Fasulkas six locations, the couple are hoping to have their first two locations open by the end of the year. The remainder would come over the course of the next year.

"We're happy to welcome Nicole and Chris to our franchise system and to grow the Batteries Plus brand in North Carolina," added Joe Malmuth, Chief Franchising Officer. "We already have over 25 locations throughout the state and our expansion in the Charlotte market is in the safe and capable hands of franchise and business veterans."

With over 800 store locations in operation and development nationwide, Batteries Plus has also carved out a unique niche in the industry with its 'plus' services – including cell phone repair and key fob replacement. Positioned for the battery-powered future, Batteries Plus was ranked on Franchise Times Top 400 list, coming in at #130. Plus, for the 30th year in a row, the brand ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 list, climbing 53 spots over last year's rank and even becoming one of only 49 franchise brands to be inducted into Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 Hall of Fame. To learn more about Batteries Plus, visit batteriesplusfranchise.com.

