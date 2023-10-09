Offset's Homecoming! Grammy Nominated Superstar Headlines 'The Kickback' an Entertainment, Media, and Educational Platform, Unveiling Highly Anticipated Album Just 24 Hours Away!

ATLANTA, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prepare for a groundbreaking event that's set to redefine the intersection of entertainment, media, and education. The Kickback is not just an event; it's a movement aimed at fostering lasting change across communities and empowering underrepresented college and high school students. Organized by a dynamic coalition of partners, this all-day edutainment event is scheduled to take place on October 12, 2023, starting at 9:00 AM EST at The Eastern in Atlanta, GA.

Sponsored by industry leaders such as Spotify, Amazon Games, and Rap Snacks, The Kickback offers a unique blend of activities designed to engage, educate, and entertain. The event kicks off in the morning with an immersive educational program, featuring thought-provoking discussions and insights from influential figures in the music, gaming, entertainment, and media sectors.

"We're proud to present 'The Kickback,' an event that symbolizes the convergence of entertainment, education, and empowerment. This dynamic experience reflects our commitment to fostering diversity and inclusion in the gaming and media industries. We believe in the power of gaming and education to drive change, and 'The Kickback' embodies that vision." said Ryan Johnson, CEO of Cxmmunity Media."

As the day unfolds, attendees can look forward to experiential gaming tournaments in the afternoon, where gamers of all levels can showcase their skills and compete for exciting prizes with the ultimate prize being a total of $5,000.

The crescendo of The Kickback arrives in the evening with a highly anticipated concert featuring the iconic headlining artist Offset. Offset's performance takes center stage just one day before the release of his upcoming album titled " SET IT OFF ," promising an unforgettable night of music and celebration.

"You know I had to 'SET IT OFF' at home in the A first. We're doing something special with this "Kickback." I can't wait to turn up with my fans ahead of the album. Shoutout Cxmmunity Media & Spotify for putting on for the city and gaming community." said Offset.

In a statement from Donald Beemer, City of Atlanta, Senior Technology Advisory, he said "We want to create a STEAM talent pipeline and expose Atlanta youth to careers in tech through something we all love, video games."

The Kickback is more than an event; it's an opportunity to be part of a movement that drives change, celebrates talent, and empowers the next generation of leaders.

"By finding ways to reach kids where they are, we hope to build awareness of the opportunities available in the esports and gaming industries, access by providing relevant skills and relationships, and stoking their excitement about a space that our young people often don't consider exploring beyond their role as a gamer or spectator."

Join us on October 12th for an experience that transcends entertainment and leaves a lasting impact.

For more information and ticket details, please visit www.thekickback.gg .

