The Futurum Group Appoints Niccolo de Masi as Chairman of the Board

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Futurum Group, a leading global technology advisory, media and research firm today announced the appointment of Niccolo de Masi as Chairman of the Board of Directors. de Masi, a seasoned technology CEO leading multiple companies, is most known for his roles as CEO of dMY Technologies and former Chairman & CEO of Glu Mobile. de Masi is highly regarded for his M&A track record as financier, entrepreneur and dealmaker in both the interactive media and pioneering technologies sectors.

His role as Board Chairman takes effect immediately. Exceptionally aligned with The Futurum Group's current trajectory, de Masi brings deep expertise in digital and new media ventures, ecosystem development and operations. He has held numerous C-Suite and Board positions across a dozen public companies in the US and UK.

"We are now at the beginning of what may someday be called the AI Revolution – as consequential as the Industrial and Information revolutions that proceeded it. AI and 5G in parallel are poised to power unprecedented growth across the technology landscape", said Niccolo de Masi. He added "The Futurum Group is uniquely positioned to advise, influence and inform in this new era. I am thrilled to bring my expertise, experience, and network to support Daniel Newman's leadership team and accelerating growth trajectory".

The Futurum Group is one of the fastest growing independent tech advisory, media and research firms – and has recently announced several announced acquisitions. Its organic growth is driven by emerging technologies and innovation across its clientele of more than 260 global companies. Futurum covers twelve major technology sectors: AI & data analytics, cloud, telecom, policy, consumer electronics, enterprise applications, security, semiconductors, workplace collaboration, sustainability, and CX.

Futurum's media platform spans multiple OTT and VOD channels that have surpassed 9 million views and over 421 million digital and social media impressions. The Futurum Group's CEO is the co-creator of flagship B2B VOD brand 'The Six Five', a unique tech and leadership production, known for its annual 3-day summit which has featured over 500 of the world's most prolific CEOs and top executives.

CEO Daniel Newman said, "I am immensely proud and excited to welcome Niccolo as Chairman of the Board. I am proud of our leadership, employees and analysts who are busier than ever serving our clients to interpret and communicate the complex innovation now happening at an unparalleled pace". "We look forward to Niccolo supporting our growth and that of our clients as they continue to transform markets, and map out the next wave of growth and product innovation", he added.

About The Futurum Group

The Futurum Group is a global technology advisory, media and research firm. We focus on research, market intelligence, analysis, advisory, lab evaluation, marketing, and lead generation services. The Futurum Group's range of services are focused on analyzing emerging and market-disrupting technologies, identifying and validating trends, delivering data and insights, and developing and executing sales and marketing campaigns that empower clients to find and leverage their competitive edge. In 2022 and 2023, Futurum Research expanded its strategy, becoming The Futurum Group, growing from an analyst firm into a full-fledged global business with a broader market approach. To support this new strategy.

Visit FuturumGroup.com for more information

About Niccolo de Masi

Niccolo de Masi is an experienced public company chief executive officer and board member with deep expertise in mobile, deep tech, and creating software and hardware ecosystems.

He serves on the Board of five public companies presently on both sides of the Atlantic. He has helped lead a dozen public companies throughout his career as Chairman/CEO/Lead Director/Executive Chairman and/or chair of a fiduciary board committee.

Over the course of his career, Mr. de Masi has consummated over 45 mergers and acquisitions and has raised approximately $3 billion in equity to support public and private companies he has led. He serves on the board of two other two private companies and has had over 10,000 people report to him in his public CEO/Board roles.

De Masi has Co-lead 15 IPOs and public secondary offerings. He received first class B.A. and M.Sci degrees in physics from Cambridge University.

