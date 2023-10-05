Kettle Brand Packs Bold Flavor into NEW 7 Layer Dip Chips Bringing a fan favorite flavor to chips, the Kettle Brand way, for a limited time this fall

CAMDEN, N.J., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kettle Brand is unveiling the iconic 7 Layer Dip ... in a chip! Renowned for its bold and authentic flavors, Kettle Brand has packed the taste of a 7-layer dip into one unique snacking experience. Just in time to share at tailgates and parties this fall, Kettle Brand 7 Layer Dip Chips are sure to win over any crowd.

New limited-edition Kettle Brand 7 Layer Dip (PRNewswire)

It's not a party without chips and dip, and Kettle Brand 7 Layer Dip features the unmistakable crunch of kettle chips seasoned to perfection, for a creamy and savory taste experience, with a hint of spice. Grab the newest limited-time addition to the Kettle Brand all-star lineup before it's gone!

"Kettle Brand is known for bringing unique flavor experiences to potato chips and our newest 7 Layer Dip Chip delivers just that," said Janda Lukin, Chief Marketing Officer, Campbell Snacks. "We are excited to give people something new to snack on this tailgate season with seven delicious layers of flavor in each bite."

Kettle Brand 7 Layer Dip is available now at retailers nationwide for an SRP of $5.29. To find out where to buy NEW Kettle Brand 7 Layer Dip, please visit kettlebrand.com.

About Kettle Brand

Kettle Brand is a pioneer and one of the leaders in the premium kettle-cooked chips category. Founded in 1978 when our founder took to the road to sell great tasting, high quality foods out of the back of his van, today Kettle Brand remains committed to quality ingredients and bold flavors. For more information about Kettle Brand visit www.kettlebrand.com and for more about Campbell Soup Company visit www.campbellsoupcompany.com.

Kettle Brand (PRNewswire)

