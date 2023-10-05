Doc Popcorn Releases Limited-Edition Popcorn Bucket for National Popcorn Poppin' Month

Fan-fueled Bucket Design Contest gave popcorn lovers nationwide the chance to design the brand's next seasonal bucket

PADUCAH, Ky., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of National Popcorn Poppin' Month, Doc Popcorn, the world's largest fresh-popped popcorn franchise retailer, is unveiling its first-ever fan-designed popcorn bucket. This limited-edition bucket stems from the launch of the brand's Bucket Design Contest, which gave fans across the country a once-in-a-lifetime POP-ortunity to design the brand's next seasonal bucket earlier this year.

Doc Popcorn Gives Fans a ‘Pop’ortunity to Design the Brand’s Next Seasonal Popcorn Bucket (PRNewsfoto/Doc Popcorn) (PRNewswire)

Annabelle Gallegos of Westminster, CO was selected the winner of Doc Popcorn's Bucket Design Content. Gallegos's design depicts a whimsical world of popcorn and skillfully includes Doc Popcorn alongside popcorn-inspired scenery. The design is imaginative and incorporates Doc Popcorn flavors, styles, and themes.

"We were thrilled to see how our fans creatively depicted Doc Popcorn through our first Bucket Design Challenge. Annabelle's winning design will temporarily replace our year-round Doc Popcorn bucket this October, just in time for National Popcorn Poppin' Month," said Martin Azambuya, Director, Brand and Sales Support for Dippin' Dots and Doc Popcorn. "The enthusiasm and creativity we received through the contest submission phase was extremely impressive and it was challenging to pick just one winner as all designs submitted highlighted Doc Popcorn's brand spirit and showcased our fans incredible passion for popcorn!"

The contest was open to popcorn lovers nationwide earlier this year. Along with bragging rights as the winner of the Bucket Design Contest, Gallegos won a $500 Visa gift card and a free shipment of Doc Popcorn in her newly designed bucket.

"I am so proud of what I created for the Doc Popcorn Bucket Design Challenge and how it brought my love for popcorn and the exciting elements of the Doc Popcorn brand to life," said Annabelle Gallegos, winner of Doc Popcorn's Bucket Design Contest. "I thought it would be fun to create a scene where the longer you looked, the more surprises you would find hidden throughout. Winning this contest will be a moment that I'll never forget, and the limited-edition bucket will be such a cool souvenir to keep, especially in my life as an artist."

The brand is encouraging popcorn lovers from coast to coast to pop, savor, and celebrate National Popcorn Poppin' Month throughout the month of October. Gallegos's designed popcorn bucket will be available at participating Doc Popcorn franchise locations throughout October and beyond while supplies last.

Doc Popcorn has mobile carts, kiosks and in-line stores around the world. In 2022, Doc Popcorn was acquired by J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF), a leader and innovator in the snack food industry for over 50 years.

