AIDS Walk Los Angeles Returns to West Hollywood and Reminds the Community that "Amazing Things Happen When You Show Up."

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- APLA Health announced that the 38th annual AIDS Walk Los Angeles will be held in the City of West Hollywood, on Sunday, October 15. Individuals and Teams can register now at no cost on the AIDS Walk Los Angeles website (www.aidswalk.la). They can use the platform to download team building and fundraising materials. This year, the Walk is centered on the enjoyment people have when they take the time to gather with friends and family to support an important cause. There will be live performances, fun activities, and passionate speakers rallying behind the people who commit to showing up and making a positive impact on the community.

"This year, we have an opportunity to celebrate all that we can accomplish when we come together for change. Through AIDS Walk Los Angeles, we have changed the lives of tens of thousands of people," said Craig E. Thompson, CEO of APLA Health. "Amazing things really do happen when people show up, and AIDS Walk Los Angeles is a testament to the power of people in numbers. We look forward to gathering this year and having a great time as one community."

AIDS Walk Los Angeles

10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Sunday, October 15, 2023

West Hollywood Park

647 N San Vicente Blvd, West Hollywood, CA

Since 1985, AIDS Walk Los Angeles has drawn hundreds of thousands of supporters to walk, and millions more to donate, raising more than $94 million to combat HIV and AIDS. The funds raised at the event remain a vital lifeline that sustains APLA Health's care, prevention, and advocacy programs for those living with HIV in Los Angeles County. Proceeds also benefit other HIV/AIDS service organizations that participate and raise funds through the Community Coalition Initiative (CCI). There are many ways to participate at AIDS Walk Los Angeles including walking, volunteering, and sponsorship. For more information, visit https://aidswalk.la

This year's AIDS Walk Los Angeles is supported by more than thirty generous sponsors.

Premier Sponsors include Starbucks Pride Network, ViiV Healthcare, Paul Hastings & Gilead Sciences, Inc. Grand Sponsors include ABC7 & Paramount Pictures. Principal Sponsors include Quest Diagnostics, Anthem Blue Cross, Latham & Watkins, Capital Group, & City of West Hollywood. Major Sponsors include Room & Board. Supporting Sponsors include Oaktree Capital Management, Microsoft, Anderson Pharmacy, Tito's Handmade Vodka, City National Bank, Hallmark Media, and Grindr. Event Sponsors include Amgen, Boeing, Klawiter and Associates, Olympia Plaza Pharmacy, L'Oreal USA, TCW, The Dietz Agency, Evilsizer Construction, and Keck Medicine of USC

About APLA Health: APLA Health restores dignity and trust within underserved communities by providing world-class LGBTQ+ empowering healthcare, HIV specialty care, food, housing and other essential support services. Since 1983, APLA Health has remained steadfast in its commitment to ending the HIV/AIDS epidemic in our lifetime. The agency is a multi-site operation that includes eight Federally Qualified health Center (FQHC) locations, serving more than 18,000 people annually in Los Angeles County, the nation's most populous. We provide 20 different services including: medical, dental, behavioral health and HIV specialty care; PrEP counseling and management; health education and HIV prevention; and STD screening and treatment. For people living with HIV, we offer housing support; benefits counseling; home healthcare; and the Vance North Necessities of Life Program food pantries; among several other critically needed services. Additionally, we are leaders in advocating for policy and legislation that positively impact the LGBTQ+ and HIV communities and conduct community-based research on issues affecting the communities we serve. For more information on APLA Health visit https://aplahealth.org.

