NEON Group Forms Joint Venture with Itochu Property Development and Sankei Building for Strategic Expansion in Japan

SINGAPORE, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NEON Group Limited ("NEON", the "Company"/collectively with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), a global leader in creating and producing immersive experiences, enters into a joint venture with Itochu Property Development, Ltd. and Sankei Building Co., Ltd., laying the cornerstone for the Group's strategic expansion plans in Japan.

This partnership presents an exciting opportunity for NEON to leverage on the expertise and vast network of the various business lines of Itochu Property Development, Ltd. and Sankei Building Co., Ltd. on multi-prong collaborations, including identifying and securing venues in Japan for showcasing the Group's world-renowned IP experiences, allowing the company to bring their unique brand of experiential entertainment to audiences across cities in Japan.

"This joint venture is a testament to our unwavering commitment to creating epic experiences for our audiences in Japan and around the world," said Mr. Ron Tan, Executive Chairman & Group CEO of NEON. "The evolution and convergence of experiences and real estate is an emerging and inevitable trend and we are excited to embark on this journey with Itochu Property Development, Ltd. and Sankei Building Co., Ltd. to bring about extensive business opportunities for us as well as for our prominent venture partners here in Japan."

This alliance also opens up the potential for NEON to tap into the extensive networks and operational excellence of both the Itochu Group and the FUJI SANKEI COMMUNICATIONS Group to expedite the Group's growth trajectory in Japan, fostering new and exciting opportunities for NEON and their valued partners.

NEON is eagerly looking forward to the incredible journey ahead, fuelled by the collaboration with Itochu Property Development, Ltd. and Sankei Building Co., Ltd. As the Group expands its operations, and connect with a broader audience in Japan, NEON remains dedicated to delivering immersive experiences that will captivate the hearts and minds of our visitors all over the world.

About NEON

NEON, formerly Cityneon, is a global leader in creating and producing experiential entertainment. NEON enjoys worldwide partnerships with The Walt Disney Company and Marvel Entertainment for Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. and Marvel Avengers Station: Evolution, 20th Century Studios for AVATAR: The Exhibition, Hasbro for Transformers: The Experience, NBCUniversal for Jurassic World: The Exhibition, and Lionsgate for The Hunger Games: The Exhibition. It also has a partnership with Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment to produce two brand-new, unique global touring-themed art experiences inspired by the Wizarding World and DC, slated to launch in 2024. The Company also partners with the governments of Egypt and Peru for their original artifact IP experiences, Ramses the Great and the Gold of the Pharaohs and Machu Picchu and the Golden Empires of Peru, respectively, plus authentic artifact tours Pompeii: The Exhibition, Mummies of the World: The Exhibition, Victoria the T. Rex and Auschwitz. Not Long Ago. Not Far Away.

The Group's IP experiences are powered by ANIMAX, a fully owned subsidiary and a world-class creative animatronics powerhouse that specializes in research and development, engineering and entertainment robotics, with state-of-the-art facilities located in Nashville, US, Wuxi, China and the Middle East.

NEON's global partnerships have enabled the Group to bring compelling experiences that leave lasting memories to millions of visitors in more than 70 cities to date globally. For more information, please visit www.neonglobal.com.

About Itochu Property Development , Ltd.

ITOCHU Property Development, Ltd. was established in 1997, backed by many years of the ITOCHU Group's experience and track record in property development. We have developed an impressive range of real-estate projects, including condominium apartments and much more.

In our condominium sales division, we are committed to generating fresh value by developing products and services that respond to today's diversifying modes of living through the "CREVIA" brand.

In recent years, as a comprehensive real estate developer, we have expanded our fields beyond that of the residential field, such as our move into logistics facilities, office buildings, and hotel development in order to meet a wide range of customer needs.

Based on our corporate philosophy of "responding to the times to build a way forward," our company will always pursue manufacturing from the perspective of our customers in anticipation of major social changes. We will also try to attain a sustainable society while creating new value.

About Sankei Building Co., Ltd.

Sankei Building Co., Ltd. is a real estate developer belonging to the FUJISANKEI COMMUNICATIONS GROUP(FCG).

FCG is Japan's largest media conglomerate consisting of 78 companies, 4 corporations, 3 museums and 13,000 employees. At FCG, our extensive range of business in industries such as television, newspaper, radio, publishing, film, music, soft packaging, online sales and real estate have been highly acclaimed for their achievements over the years.

Sankei Building Co., Ltd. owns properties in Japan's 2 major cities (Tokyo and Osaka), is engaged in real-estate development (offices, residences, hotels, logistics, facilities, aquarium, etc.) as well as leasing/management/cleaning of buildings, operation of commercial facilities/restaurants, facilities for seniors, a performing arts hall, and promotion of performances. We endeavor to provide services of value by leveraging the collective strengths of the group to the maximum.

