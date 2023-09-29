ChainUp Celebrates 6th Anniversary, Charting Blockchain Innovations beyond Digital Assets

SINGAPORE, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ChainUp, a Singapore-based trailblazer and global leader in the blockchain industry, marked its sixth anniversary celebration with more than 500 business partners at Ce La Vi Singapore. During the celebration, ChainUp Founder and CEO, Sailor Zhong reflected on the journey, "Six years in the blockchain industry showcases our resilience, innovation, and forward-looking approach. As we look to the future, we are committed to shaping a digital asset environment that is reliable, transparent, and unparalleled. ChainUp aims to champion blockchain solutions beyond the applications of digital assets and bridge the gap between digital asset markets and traditional finance (TradFi) to increase effectiveness and market efficiency."

The DEX Renaissance

As decentralized finance (DeFi) comes into prominence and focused on returning control to users, one of the sectors impacted by DeFi are the exchanges where cryptocurrencies are traded. Data from CoinMarketCap reveals that trading volumes on Decentralized exchanges (DEX) reached $1.2 trillion in 2022, indicating a 340% YoY growth. However, factors such as poor user experience impeded the rate of adoption of DEX. Recognizing this trend, ChainUp has updated its white-labeled DEX solution, incorporating advanced features, strengthening its security, improving its liquidity and aims to provide a decentralized trading experience that is on par with commonly-used centralized exchanges (CEX).

Bridging TradFi and Digital Assets Market

The traditional financial sector has been progressing very cautiously on digital assets. As more institutions lean into RWA tokenization, they unlock unparalleled liquidity in a borderless trading environment. Amidst this evolution, ChainUp's RWA solutions emerge as an industry pioneer, offering robust tokenization protocols, seamless integration, and enhanced security, bridging the gap between TradFi and the digital future with unmatched finesse.

Minimizing Risk and Maximizing Security

ChainUp's MPC Wallet revolutionizes crypto security by integrating MPC technology with advanced hardware isolation, ensuring utmost safety and encryption on data. The wallet offers dynamic key-refreshing mechanisms, chain-agnostic compatibility, and eliminates single-point vulnerabilities. With efficient multi-address management and 24/7 expert support, users enjoy full asset control, scalability, and cost-efficiency, all under one roof.

Compliance: The Guiding Principle

Navigating global regulations in the blockchain sector can be complex. ChainUp's KYT subsidiary, Trustformer, offers peace of mind for enterprises tackling compliance-related challenges. ChainUp's advanced solutions in Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Counter-Terrorist Financing (CFT) show their commitment to a more secure blockchain environment.

About ChainUp

Headquartered in Singapore, ChainUp is a global leading end-to-end blockchain technology solutions provider covering infrastructure development and ecosystem support. Built on the mission to empower businesses through blockchain technology, ChainUp's innovative and all-around compliant solutions include digital asset exchange, KYT, NFT trading, wallet, liquidity, Web3.0 infrastructure, digital asset custody, security token offerings and more. Established in 2017, ChainUp has offices around the world, serving more than 1,000 clients in 30 countries, reaching over 60 million end-users.

