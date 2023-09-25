Zhongchao Inc. Introduces PRO-Based Disease Management Model for Lung Cancer Patients

SHANGHAI, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ: ZCMD) ("Zhongchao" or the "Company"), a platform-based internet technology company offering services for patients with cancer and other major diseases, today announced the introduction of its Patient-Reported Outcome (PRO) -based symptom management model. This model is geared toward aiding the recovery of lung cancer patients and enhancing their life quality.

Many lung cancer patients are grappling with a multitude of symptoms throughout their treatment process, including but not limited to fatigue, reduced appetite, nausea, and approximately 34 other symptoms. These symptoms can lead to emotional turmoil towards patients, manifesting as anxiety or depression, severely impacting patients' life quality and their overall recovery process. The PRO-based symptom management method prioritizes genuine feedbacks from patients about their health conditions, which aids in accurately identifying underlying health concerns and enhancing overall well-being. A study published in the "Journal of Clinical Oncology" in 2022 also highlighted that a PRO-driven model integrating proactive Symptom Monitoring, Alerting, and Response System can significantly reduce post-discharge symptoms and complications in lung cancer patients, accelerate their post-operative recovery and receive high satisfaction from patients.

Zhongchao's existing patient management services already features a comprehensive range of offerings for lung cancer patients. The expert-led seminars could guide patients and offer direct engagement through mobile applications to answer their queries virtually. The seminars ensure patients fully understand their treatment journey and can enhance their adherence to treatment protocols. Zhongchao also provides a suite of resources through mobile applications, including, among the others, educational contents, disease follow-up visits, lifestyle advice, drug aids information and other support services. To facilitate efficient and one-on-one patient communications, Zhongchao has established robust follow-up channels through various platforms such as telephones, WeChat, and text messages, staffed by dedicated disease management specialists. Unlike the existing patient management services, which focus primarily on medical aspects such as Duration of Therapy, the newly introduced PRO-based management model shifts the focus towards patients' own experiences and feelings about their health, bringing a fresh perspective into patient care. By actively collecting and analyzing patient feedbacks on physical symptoms, emotional states, self-perceptions and other PRO data, the Company is able to continually refine its management methods, aiming to enhance the living standards and well-being of lung cancer patients.

Weiguang Yang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Zhongchao, commented, "We believe that PRO-based symptom management method provides an invaluable way to detect lung cancer patients' underlying health issues accurately and comprehensively, assist clinical decisions and improve the quality of care for our lung cancer patients. At Zhongchao, we are continually refining our approaches to patient management services, aiming to achieve meaningful and lasting impacts on the lives of cancer patients."

About Zhongchao Inc.

Zhongchao Inc. is an offshore holding company incorporated in the Cayman Islands. It consolidates the financial results of a variable interest entity, Zhongchao Medical Technology (Shanghai) Limited, and its subsidiaries (the "PRC operating entities") through a series of contractual arrangements. Zhongchao Inc. is a platform-based internet technology company offering services to patients with oncology and other major diseases. The PRC operating entities provide online healthcare information, professional training and educational services to healthcare professionals under their "MDMOOC" platform (www.mdmooc.org), offer patient management services in the professional field of tumor and rare diseases through Zhongxin, offer internet healthcare services through Zhixun Internet Hospital, and pharmaceutical services through Xinjiang Medical and operate an online information platform, Sunshine Health Forums, to general public. More information about the Company can be found at its investor relations website at http://izcmd.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; the growth of the professional training and educational services market in China and the other international markets the Company plans to serve; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and the international markets the Company plans to serve and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the SEC, the length and severity of the recent coronavirus outbreak, including its impacts across our business and operations. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward–looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

