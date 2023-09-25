TAILG Announces New Campaigns to Celebrate Opening of Hangzhou Asian Games 2023

DONGGUAN, China, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the first e-bike company selected as a green mobility solution provider for the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, TAILG celebrates the quadrennial sporting fest with a series of campaigns, aiming to empower a new generation of athletes while supporting the event's ambition to create one of the greenest regional competitions in history.

Clad in white tracksuits with red trim, the founders of TAILG, Sun Muchu, and Yao Li, had the honor to join the Torch Rally on September 12th and 19th, fueling the excitement of the multi-sport games that embody the spirit of unity, sustainability, and innovation – the ideas aligned with TAILG's goal to develop next-gen green mobility tools to help world speed up the transition toward a zero-carbon future.

In the runup to the opening ceremony of the Hangzhou Asian Games, customers will have the opportunity to purchase TAILG's limited-edition e-bike model designed for the event and participate in the "Celebrate Gold Medals with Free e-Bike Giveaways" campaign that invites nationwide viewers to rally behind Asian Games athletes to celebrate their historic moments together with a global audience.

"As an e-mobility company, TAILG embodies the spirit of sportsmanship and has an inherent connection with the Hangzhou Asian Games. The privilege of being selected as a torchbearer for the 19th Asian Games fills me with excitement and pride, the moment marks a significant milestone not just for me, but also for our company as we pursue innovative solutions to drive the evolution of sustainable transportation," said Yao Li, the founder and CEO of TAILG.

(PRNewswire)

"Serving as the official e-bike provider for the Games, we are proud to leverage this unique platform to showcase our state-of-the-art e-mobility technology to a global audience while contributing to Hangzhou's endeavor in hosting one of the world's grandest sporting events that foster global harmony and celebrate the extraordinary achievements of humanity," he added.

In April 2021, the 19th Asian Games Organizing Committee appointed TAILG as the official electric bicycle supplier for the Games. This marked the establishment of a partnership between the Hangzhou Asian Games and TAILG, ushering a new chapter in TAILG's strategy where the company will play a crucial role in providing comprehensive green, energy-saving, and intelligent mobility solution. Empowered by technology, TAILG aims to enhance the Asian Games experience by offering all participants a more energy-efficient and intelligent journey.

Nineteen years into its existence, TAILG has launched itself to be a leading manufacturer of e-bikes, electric motorcycles, and electric tricycles, boasting robust R&D capacities that allow it to produce e-mobility solutions famed for their unparcelled safety, reliability, and battery life.

In 2018, the agreement between TAILG and the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) brought the company to the forefront of e-mobility space, underscoring its ability to drive sustainable transportation initiatives on a global scale. Now, TAILG processes more than 1,000 national patents, and nine manufacturing bases across the globe and has established a top-tier laboratory that has been granted CNAS lab accreditation.

About TAILG

Born in 2004 in Shenzhen, one of the innovation powerhouses in China, TAILG is pioneering the design and manufacturing of purely battery-powered mobility solutions that drive the global new energy transition. With nearly two decades of rapid growth that allows the company to expand its business footprint to over 90 countries, TAILG has emerged as the leading innovator of e-mobility solutions with its product line-ups covering electric bicycles, electric motorcycles, and electric tricycles. TAILG has the capability to independently engineer and produce key components such as frames and electric drive systems.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TAILG