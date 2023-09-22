The Perfect Blend: Kinder Bueno® and Lavazza Join Forces to Celebrate National Coffee Day

"Unwrap & Ungrind" returns with free perks, mobile coffee shop and more for fans to turn their rushed coffee ritual into one worth savoring

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinder Bueno®, the crispy, creamy chocolate bar known for its unique taste experience that defies expectation, is teaming up with Lavazza, the iconic coffee company, to celebrate National Coffee Day. To commemorate the new pairing, fans of both brands have the chance to receive a FREE Kinder Bueno bar and a FREE Lavazza Cappuccino Cold Brew through their co-branded "Unrush Mobile Coffee Shop" on Friday, September 29, at the following locations and times: World Trade Center (250 Greenwich Street) from 9:30am – 1:30pm and South Street Seaport (96 South Street) from 2:30pm – 6:30pm. Those who stop by will be able to sit, sip and savor their coffee moments like they've never "bean" able to before.

American coffee culture is associated with speed and quantity rather than relaxation and enjoyment. Building on the success of last year's program, "Unwrap & Ungrind" helps coffee and chocolate aficionados alike to "unrush" by unwrapping a Kinder Bueno bar and enjoying the moment. To help consumers relish in their coffee moments with Kinder Bueno, the brand is teaming up with world renowned, family-owned coffee company, Lavazza. With chocolate being a top pairing with coffee, Kinder Bueno compliments any hot or cold beverage, no matter if it's coffee, espresso, lattes—you name it.

"The well-balanced, rich, and sweet flavor of Lavazza's signature Classico blend is the perfect pairing for the crispy, creamy hazelnut in Kinder Bueno," said Shalini Stansberry, Vice President of Marketing, Kinder Snacking. "Even just one bite of a crisp wafer filled with creamy hazelnut filling, covered in milk chocolate is enough to elevate your coffee ritual this National Coffee Day."

"Some of life's best moments happen over coffee and chocolate, which is why it made complete sense to partner with Kinder Bueno for National Coffee Day," said Jonathan Lehr, Marketing Director for Lavazza North America, Inc. "There's nothing like sipping, not gulping, your favorite coffee beverage, paired with a delicious chocolate bar. We can't wait to see how consumers enjoy their everyday coffee moments this year."

To help consumers savor their coffee moments, Kinder Bueno and Lavazza are giving away a one-year supply of Kinder Bueno bars and Lavazza Classico Coffee. Up to 10 lucky additional winners will also receive a coffee break kit including Kinder Bueno bars, Lavazza Classico Medium Roast ground coffee, a double wall stainless steel vacuum insulated mug and Hairo Coffee Dripper. The giveaway will be for top fans starting at approximately 10am on September 26 and ends at midnight on October 3. Consumers must be 18 years or older and a United States resident to participate in the Kinder Bueno and Lavazza National Coffee Day giveaway. To enter, head to Kinder Bueno's Instagram page (@KinderBuenoUS) and follow the rules on the giveaway post.

In addition, both brands are bringing double the savings by giving shoppers at participating retailer locations including Kroger, Ahold, Wakefern and Albertsons $3 off when they purchase any one Lavazza coffee product and any one Kinder Bueno product now through the end of October, while supplies last. Consumers can also visit Amazon.com and save 20% when they buy any Lavazza coffee and Kinder Bueno bars.

Share how you sip and savor your coffee with Kinder Bueno by using #CoffeeGetsBueno and tagging @KinderBuenoUS.

About Kinder Bueno

Kinder Bueno is a crispy, creamy chocolate bar that comes with a creamy hazelnut filling in a crispy wafer, enrobed in milk chocolate and a dark chocolate drizzle. The limited-edition Kinder Bueno White Chocolate is a delicious take on the classic favorite, containing real white chocolate, creamy hazelnut filling, crispy wafer and finely decorated cocoa bits. Since launching in the U.S., Kinder Bueno has reached more than 15 million households and is ranked in the Top 10 of 2020 Food and Beverage New Product Pacesetters by IRI1. Kinder Bueno is available nationwide at retail, grocery, drug and convenience stores.

For more information on the Kinder Bueno brand and where to find Kinder Bueno in stores, please visit www.Kinder.com. You can also check out Kinder Bueno Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages for additional updates.

About Ferrero

Ferrero began its journey in the small town of Alba in Piedmont, Italy, in 1946. Today, it is one of the world's largest sweet-packaged food companies, with over 35 iconic brands sold in more than 170 countries. The Ferrero Group brings joy to people around the world with much-loved treats and snacks including Nutella®, Kinder®, Tic Tac®, and Ferrero Rocher®. More than 38,000 employees are passionate about helping people celebrate life's special moments. The Ferrero Group's family culture, now in its third generation, is based on dedication to quality and excellence, heritage and a commitment to the planet and communities in which we operate.

Ferrero entered the North American market in 1969 and has grown to more than 5,100 employees in 15 plants and warehouses, and eight offices in North America across the United States, Canada and the Caribbean. It has expanded its presence and portfolio with the addition of iconic brands such as Butterfinger®, CRUNCH®, Keebler®, Famous Amos®, Mother's Cookies®, and other distinctive cookie and chocolate brands. Follow @FerreroNACorp on Twitter and Instagram. www.ferreronorthamerica.com.

About Lavazza

Lavazza, founded in Turin in 1895, has been owned by the Lavazza family for four generations. Today the Group is one of the leading players on the global coffee scene, with turnover of over € 2.7 billion and a portfolio of top brands that lead their respective markets, such as Lavazza, Carte Noire, Merrild and Kicking Horse. It is active in all business sectors and has operations in 140 markets, with 8 manufacturing plants in 5 countries and about 5,500 collaborators all over the world. The Group's global presence is the result of over 125 years of growth and the more than 30 billion cups of Lavazza coffee produced every year are a testament to a remarkable success story, with the goal of continuing to offer the best coffee possible, in all forms, by focusing on every aspect of the supply chain, from the selection of the raw material to the product in the cup. Lavazza Group has revolutionized coffee culture by investing continuously in research and development: from the intuition that marked the company's earliest success - the coffee blend - to the development of innovative packaging solutions; from the first espresso sipped in Space to the dozens of industrial patents. The ability to be ahead of the times is also reflected in the focus on sustainability - economic, social and environmental - which has always been a benchmark for guiding corporate strategies. "Awakening a better world every morning" is the corporate purpose of Lavazza Group, with the aim of creating sustainable value for shareholders, collaborators, consumers and the communities in which it operates, combining competitiveness with social and environmental responsibility.

Media Contact

Rebecca Block

Rblock@golin.com

