LovelyWholesale Launched F/W '23 collection

SHANGHAI, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LovelyWholesale ("LW" or "the Company") is launching its F/W '23 collection on September 20th. It will feature 32 pieces, all of which are focusing on streetwear style; it includes cargo pants, denim jackets, separates and accessories. To provide consumers with more possibilities and inspire creativity, the new collection is presented as head-to-toe matching sets, rather than individual items.

"In recent years, the fashion industry has become nostalgic, especially about 1990s clothing. There has been a frequent appearance of cargo pants on early autumn runways" said Monica, the head of the LW Design Department. "When cargo pants became popular in women's fashion for the first time, we might say that it represented gender equality and an awakening of female consciousness. Cargo pants are popular again today. It is more than simply a fashion piece, its appeal to nostalgia, its affordability, and its relevance to the current citywalk trend. Whether you're a fashionista looking to stay on trend or a nostalgic millennial looking to revisit the fast retro fashion world."

In this F/W ' 23 collection, LovelyWholesale provides consumers with many possibilities. The color option includes not only the traditional Fall/Winter colors like khaki, black, beige, and camouflage, but also the latest trends such as Barbie pink, viva magenta, tranquil blue, and glorious green. These cargo pants are designed more than just a street style outfits, they are perfect for nearly any occasion. In this collection, customers will find looks for the following occasions:

-Classic Street-Style: Khaki cargo pants with t-shirts, jackets, or any of simply pieces that automatically match by paring whatever footwear matches your occasion. Keeping yourself comfortable all day.

-Elegant Style: A solid color such as black or white, pair them with dressier tops or blouses, like a button-down. Finish the outfit with any pair of heels for even more elegance, then add subtle accessories and jewelry to continue building an elegant look.

-Mix and Match Style: No rules for mixing and matching. This collection also includes 3 pairs of two-tone tailored cargo pants.

-Play With Colors: Instead of staying in neutral color palettes, you can find hot pink, dark blue, tiffany blue, and glorious green cargo pants in this collection.

The collection is available to shop now on LovelyWholesale.com.

About LovelyWholesale:

Founded in 2010, LovelyWholesale supplies more than 10 thousand types of women's and men's clothing, shoes, and fashion accessories. The company focuses on providing higher-quality products at super affordable prices to customers all over the world. LovelyWholesale has factories and warehouses all around the world. With the great advantage of fabric resources and hundreds of fashion buyers, LovelyWholesale has provided services to more than six million fashionistas. Over the past 12 years of operation, LovelyWholesale has become one of the most popular online fashion stores in North America and South Africa.

To learn more about LovelyWholesale, visit https://www.lovelywholesale.com/

IG@lovelywholesale_online

TikTok@lovelywholesale

