Fast Food Fan-Favorite with a Tony's Twist You Can Make at Home

OPELOUSAS, La., Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Forget the lines at the drive-thru … you can now make your own fast-food favorite pimento chicken sandwich! With a Tony Chachere's twist, this Pimento Cheese Cajun Chicken Sandwich pairs the perfect amount of Creole heat with creamy pimento cheese for a mouthwatering fried chicken sandwich you can't wait to eat.

PIMENTO CHEESE CAJUN CHICKEN SANDWICH

By: @firehousegrub

INGREDIENTS

2 Chicken Breasts

2 Cups Buttermilk

½ Cup Pickle Juice

2 Tablespoons Tony's Original Creole Seasoning

1 Cup Flour

2 Tablespoons Powdered Sugar

Hot Honey, to Taste

Pimento Cheese, to Taste

Pickled Jalapeños, to Taste

Brioche Buns

Oil for Frying

PREPARATION

Prep Time: 15 Minutes

Cook Time: 20 Minutes

Serves: 2-4

Combine buttermilk with pickle juice and 1 tablespoon of Tony's seasoning. Cut the chicken breast in half and beat it flat with a tenderizer. Place the chicken in the buttermilk mixture and let the chicken marinate for at least a couple of hours. Combine the flour, powdered sugar and 1 tablespoon of Tony's seasoning in a bowl. Coat the chicken in the flour mixture. Fry over medium to medium-high heat until golden brown and chicken reaches an internal temperature of 165°F. Toast the brioche buns in a pan. Place a few of the pickled jalapeños on the bottom bun, followed by the chicken. Then, drizzle with hot honey and spread some pimento cheese on top. Enjoy!

About Tony Chachere's®

For more than 50 years, Tony Chachere's® Famous Creole Cuisine has been bringing flavor to tables across the country and the world. Established in 1972 by Tony Chachere, the "Ole Master" of Creole cooking, Tony's remains family-owned and operated in Opelousas, Louisiana. Employing more than 100 people, the family maintains a tradition of Creole authenticity in its comprehensive line of seasonings, dinner mixes, marinades, salad dressings and more.

