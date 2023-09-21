New Wacom Signature Displays expand digital signature capture options for healthcare, financial services and transaction management

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wacom announces its new Signature Displays the 13 touch (DTH134) and 12 (DTC121), a new eDocument solution enabling digital transformation initiatives.

With an extremely simple, plug-and-play single cable connection, the Wacom Signature Displays enable an optimal user experience for digital document signing, form filling and annotation in any business application at hospitals, banks, insurance companies, hotels, and other applications requiring verifiable and legally-binding signatures. Replacing paper-based workflows with digital equivalents makes it possible to reduce costs by going paperless, reduce the risk of data loss, and improve workflow efficiency.

The signature displays feature 11.6" and 13.3" anti-glare etched glass screens enabling users to view, annotate and sign documents directly on the screen, without needing to pinch or zoom. Improved brightness and wide viewing angles ensure consumers can see the screen easily, even in bright or fluorescent lighting conditions.

Space saving, easy to set up

Setting up the Wacom Signature Display is very simple. Setup is fast and easy with the plug-and-play USB-C connectivity. And USB-Cpower delivery eliminates the need for a bulky AC adapter, simplifies wiring and unclutters the desk. The Wacom Signature Displays are certified for use with Citrix and VMware virtualized environments for both pen and touch input.

Security is ensured with a Kensington Lock NanoSaver slot that helps prevent theft. In addition, by installing the driver, various SDKs enabling electronic signatures and form-processing within document workflows can be utilized, and AES256/RSA2048 encryption is included to ensure transactions are performed safely and securely.

Sustainability

In order to create a sustainable world, Wacom is putting environmental consideration in our products as a manufacturer. Environmentally friendly materials such as recycled materials for plastic parts of product housings and FSC-certified paper for packaging are used for the Wacom Signature Display. In addition, downsizing the weight of products and reducing the size of packaging can reduce CO 2 emissions during transportation.

* For more information and the full technical specifications, please visit www.wacom.com/for-business/products/pen-displays

About Wacom

Wacom's vision is to bring people and technology closer together through natural interface technologies. This has made it the world's leading manufacturer of interactive pen tablets and displays as well as of digital styli and solutions for saving and processing digital signatures. The advanced technology of Wacom's intuitive input devices has been used to create some of the most exciting digital art, films, special effects, fashion, and designs around the world and provides business and home users with their leading interface technology to express their personality. Founded in 1983, Wacom is a global company based in Japan (Tokyo Stock Exchange 6727) with subsidiaries and affiliate offices around the world to support marketing and distribution in over 150 countries. For further information about the products of Wacom, see also www.wacom.com.

For further information, please contact:

Wacom Technology

Melissa Ashcraft

melissa.ashcraft@wacom.com

