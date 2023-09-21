New executive will drive key initiatives including an accelerated expansion of the XGT® cordless system of equipment and tools, increased premium accessory solutions, and more

LA MIRADA, Calif., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Makita, a leading global manufacturer of innovative power tools, outdoor power equipment and accessories, is proud to announce the appointment of a seasoned industry leader as its new president and CEO. The company is excited to welcome Sean Okada to lead Makita's continued growth and success in the United States.

MAKITA U.S.A. WELCOMES SEAN OKADA AS NEW PRESIDENT AND CEO (PRNewswire)

A Wealth of Experience and Perspective

Okada brings a wealth of experience and perspective to Makita U.S.A., Inc. He comes to the United States after seven years as president of Makita Australia. He also held leadership positions at Makita United Kingdom and Makita Gulf in Dubai.

"We are pleased to welcome Sean Okada to Makita U.S.A.," said Rich Chapman, senior executive vice president of sales, Makita U.S.A., Inc. "His extensive experience and strategic approach to business make him the ideal leader to take the company into its next chapter of growth and innovation."

Sharp Focus on Product Innovation, Service, and More

As the new president Okada will drive the company's strategic initiatives, foster innovation, and expand market presence while upholding Makita's commitment to sustainability and social responsibility.

Key initiatives include an accelerated expansion of the 40V | 80V max XGT® System of equipment and tools, which will push cordless technology into more professional applications and allow contractors to remove cords and gas cans from job sites. In the accessory category, Makita will offer more premium solutions including new Impact XPS® Insert Bits and Fastening Accessories with patented torsion-zone technology for best-in-class performance and durability. Okada will also focus on the company's highest standards in distribution, training, and after-sales service.

"I am honored to join Makita here in the United States, the most competitive power tool market in the world," said Okada. "I look forward to building upon the foundation of success established by my predecessor, Terry Nozawa, and working closely with our talented team to exceed the expectations of our dealer partners and end users."

Arrival Follows Significant Expansion in U.S.A.

Okada's arrival follows significant Makita expansion and growth in the United States. In the past five years Makita has constructed over 1-million square feet of distribution, warehouse, and service space as well as dedicated training centers in three new state-of-the-art facilities in Reno, NV, Wilmer, TX, and Flowery Branch, GA. The new distribution network is designed to best serve dealer partners and end users across the United States.

About Makita

Makita is a worldwide manufacturer of high-quality industrial power tools, power equipment, pneumatics and cleaning solutions, and offers a wide range of industrial accessories. Makita U.S.A., Inc. is located in La Mirada, California, and operates an extensive distribution network throughout the U.S.A. With over 50 years in the United States and over 100 years worldwide, Makita utilizes experience and expertise to manufacture best-in-class solutions. For more information call (800)4-MAKITA or visit makitatools.com. Find Makita on Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter @makitatools

