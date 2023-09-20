AMERICAN INDUSTRIAL PARTNERS ADDS SENIOR SOURCING PROFESSIONALS

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Industrial Partners (AIP) announces Lawrence Steyn and Jamie Tam have joined the firm as business development focused Partners.

Lawrence most recently served as Chief Financial Officer of Pony.ai, a global company spearheading the future of autonomous mobility building the industry's safest and most reliable self-driving technology. Prior to Pony.ai, Lawrence covered industrial corporates for nearly 30 years as Vice Chairman of Investment Banking at JPMorgan, Managing Director at Morgan Stanley, and Executive Director at Goldman Sachs. He holds a BA with High Honors from Harvard University and an MBA from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Lawrence worked closely with AIP for over a decade, advising on multiple transactions and financings as AIP's industrial coverage banker at both Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan. "Corporate carve-outs and take-privates make up roughly half of our transaction volume to date, and we could think of no better person to spearhead our access to these corporate counterparties," said Daryl Yap, who co-heads deal sourcing at AIP.

Jamie Tam also joins AIP to co-lead investment banks and advisory firm coverage. For the prior seven years, Jamie was a Principal on Platinum Equity's Business Development team. Jamie previously held leveraged finance and sponsor coverage positions with Goldman Sachs and Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Jamie received her BS in mechanical engineering from UC Irvine and an MBA from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

"Over the past decade, we have invested heavily in a highly differentiated approach to deal sourcing," said Ben DeRosa, AIP co-head of deal sourcing. "Lawrence and Jamie bring additional horsepower and relationships to support our goal of being the best private equity investor in the industrial economy."

About American Industrial Partners

American Industrial Partners (AIP) has deep roots in the industrial economy developed through a history in private equity investing that spans two decades and three economic cycles. AIP currently manages approximately $16 billion on behalf of its limited partners and is distinctively focused on industrial businesses across a broad range of end markets that include aerospace & defense, automotive, building products, capital goods, chemicals, industrial services, industrial technology, logistics, metals & mining, and transportation, among others. The AIP Team is a highly integrated organization, comprised heavily engineers and operators, which seeks to generate differentiated returns by working with management teams to implement comprehensive Operating Agendas to improve profitability and build long-term value. Current AIP portfolio companies generate aggregate annual revenues of approximately $28 billion, operate over 240 manufacturing and distributions facilities, and employ over 70,000 employees as of June 30, 2023. AIP has completed more than 120 acquisitions globally. AIP's strategy, investment criteria, and portfolio companies are described in more detail at www.americanindustrial.com.

