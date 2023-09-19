Online marketplace enables consumers to help others through the joy of giving and receiving flowers

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crayola LLC, the brand that inspires creativity through color, and Mrs. Bloom's License Corp., an international importer and distributor of fresh cut flowers, announced today the vibrant launch of Crayola Flowers, a collaboration that reimagines how consumers can shop with a purpose and nonprofits can raise funds for their causes.

CRAYOLA FLOWERS: A GROUNDBREAKING NEW PLATFORM THAT ALLOWS KINDNESS TO BLOSSOM (PRNewswire)

Uniting color, creativity, and kindness, Crayola Flowers is a pioneering platform developed by Mrs. Bloom's through which consumers can purchase colorful blooms with a portion of proceeds from every sale donated to a participating nonprofit of their choice.

"Mrs. Bloom's and Crayola believe in the profound impact that color and kindness can have on the world," said Oren Shapiro, partner and president of Mrs. Bloom's. "Crayola Flowers is an innovative business model that empowers consumers and nonprofits to spread cheer, inspire kindness and affect change through the joy of giving and receiving flowers."

For more than 120 years, Crayola has inspired countless generations to embrace color as a means to explore their creativity and imagine the unimaginable. "We are dedicated to helping parents and educators raise creatively alive children because we believe these children will grow into innovative adults," said Warren Schorr, Crayola Senior Vice President Business Development, Global Licensing & Experiences. "Our collaboration with Mrs. Bloom's not only extends our brand into the flower industry, but more importantly furthers our mission by supporting nonprofits and consumers who share our passion to make this world a better, brighter place."

Crayola Flowers is proud to launch with the following nonprofit organizations and causes: 4-H, A Kid Again, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, American Heart Association, Autism Speaks, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, Hawai'i Community Foundation Maui Strong Fund, On Our Sleeves, One Tree Planted, Operation Homefront, St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, The Humane Society, and Wounded Warrior Project.

Geared toward nonprofit fundraising administrators, the Crayola Flowers platform enables any nonprofit – from national organizations and their local chapters, to schools, animal shelters, historical societies, religious groups, and more – to create and share their custom flower shop with anyone passionate about their cause. Proceeds donated to the organization can range from 10 percent to 50 percent or more depending on which of the three fundraising options the nonprofit chooses. The platform also provides fundraising administrators a suite of tools to make creating, sharing, managing, and tracking fundraisers easy.

Mrs. Bloom's sources all the flowers from responsible growers around the world and ships via FedEx directly to consumers in the continental United States.

"With Crayola Flowers, we are sowing the seeds of change and nurturing the growth of positive impacts that reach far beyond beautiful petals and stems," said Ari Shapiro, partner and marketing director of Mrs. Bloom's. "We're not just sending beautiful, fresh bouquets, we're also educating consumers about organizations whose work likely benefits someone they know and love, reinforcing the idea that kindness can flourish in even the simplest gestures."

Inviting all to join in on the launch to market celebration, Mrs. Bloom's and Crayola are activating a vibrant "Crayola Flowers Giving Garden" in Grand Central Terminal in New York City where commuters and visitors alike will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in a colorful, floral display. Hosted in Vanderbilt Hall Sept. 19-20, the interactive event will showcase beautiful blooms and highlight nonprofit organizations and their amazing causes.

To join us in uniting color and kindness, visit www.CrayolaFlowers.com and follow Crayola Flowers on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

About Crayola Flowers

Crayola Flowers is a groundbreaking fundraising platform through which consumers can shop with a purpose and nonprofits can create their custom flower shop and share it with anyone passionate about their cause. Crayola Flowers offers a multitude of colorful blooms for every occasion—or just because—with a portion of proceeds from every sale donated to a participating nonprofit partner of choice. With an assortment of creatively beautiful bouquets priced from $49 - $150, Crayola Flowers empowers consumers to spread cheer through the joy of giving and receiving flowers. Crayola Flowers is a colorful collaboration between creativity icon Crayola LLC and Mrs. Bloom's, an international importer and distributor of fresh cut flowers. To join us in uniting color and kindness, visit www.CrayolaFlowers.com.

Crayola Flowers Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Crayola Flowers