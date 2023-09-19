BCN Net Promoter Score® Up +12 Year over Year

Focus On Customer Experience Behind Increase

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BCN, a New Jersey-based communications technology solution provider focused on multi-location businesses achieved a high Net Promoter Score® of 65 based on a Q2 customer relationship survey. The company attributes the +12-point rise over the same time last year to the company's ongoing commitment to excellence, deep bench strength across all areas of the organization, and an average 10-year team tenure. "Commitment to the BCN customer experience began by building a shared vocabulary that translated to a set of behaviors now embedded in our culture," said Jeanne Duca, BCN Vice President of Brand and Experience. "Customers cite accessibility and responsiveness, overall ease of doing business, and quality of service and support as the top reasons they recommend BCN," she added.

Jeanne Duca, BCN Vice President Brand & Experience (PRNewswire)

BCN attributes the +12-point rise over the same time last year to the company's ongoing commitment to excellence.

BCN brings their technology solutions to market only through a nationwide set of selling partners which makes the partner experience equally important to BCN. "The BCN team has consistently gone above and beyond to ensure our partners and clients have a great experience," said Jamie Boedecker, Enterprise Sales Consultant at GTS (Global Telecom Solutions), a leading technology solutions distributor and BCN selling partner specializing in customer experience. "At BCN, an excellent experience is not just a standard, it's a commitment," he added.

The Net Promoter Score® is calculated based on responses to a single question: How likely is it that you would recommend our company/product/service to a friend or colleague? NPS® can be as low as −100 (all detractors) or as high as +100 (all promoters). An NPS® that is positive (i.e., higher than zero) is felt to be good and an NPS® of +70 or over is excellent. In the telecom industry, a Net Promoter Score of 31 is average, making BCN's Net Promoter Score® of 65, which borders on excellent, especially significant.

About BCN

BCN is a closely held and operated communications technology solutions provider with the flexibility and experience to address every customer need uniquely, creating tailored solutions based on the portfolios of over 100 wholesale network and technology partners. In addition, BCN provides customers with one monthly invoice for all services and a state-of-the-art portal to manage their BCN business.

For over 29 years, BCN has delivered best-in-class solutions domestically and internationally to business customers. For more information, please call us at 888.866.7266 or email us at Simplicity@bcntele.com.

Jamie Boedecker, GTS Enterprise Sales Consultant (PRNewswire)

BCN Telecom logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BCN Telecom