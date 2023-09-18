Supermicro Introduces a Number of Density and Power Optimized Edge Platforms for Telco Providers, Based on the New AMD EPYC™ 8004 Series Processor

The New Supermicro H13 WIO Family Includes Systems that are NEBS Compliant, Offer AC or DC Power Options, and Start at Only 80 Watts TDP with Scaling Up to 64 Cores -- Delivering Energy Efficiency, Flexible Configurations, and Platform Density for Intelligent Edge and Telco Applications

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Supermicro, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI), a Total IT Solution Provider for Cloud, AI/ML, Storage, and 5G/Edge, is announcing the AMD based Supermicro H13 generation of WIO Servers, optimized to deliver strong performance and energy efficiency for edge and telco datacenters powered by the new AMD EPYC™ 8004 Series processors. The new Supermicro H13 WIO and short-depth front I/O systems deliver energy-efficient single socket servers that lower operating costs for enterprise, telco, and edge applications. These systems are designed with a dense form factor and flexible I/O options for storage and networking, making the new servers ideal for deploying in edge networks.

"We are excited to expand our AMD EPYC-based server offerings optimized to deliver excellent TCO and energy efficiency for data center networking and edge computing," said Charles Liang, president and CEO of Supermicro. "Adding to our already industry leading edge-to-cloud rack scale IT solutions, the new Supermicro H13 WIO systems with PCIe 5.0 and DDR5-4800MHz memory show tremendous performance for edge applications."

Supermicro H13 WIO platforms are single-socket servers powered by AMD EPYC 8004 Series CPUs with up to 64 cores, supporting the latest PCIe 5.0 x16 slots. The 1U short-depth version is designed with front I/O in a compact form factor solution supporting 3 PCIe 5.0 slots for expansion. It is quieter than traditional servers and with an operating temperature of up to 40~55°C, depending on the processor core count. The new WIO servers use Titanium power supplies, which increases energy efficiency, resulting in higher performance/watt for the entire system.

"We are excited to work closely with Supermicro to deliver several application optimized systems that incorporate the new AMD EPYC 8004 Series processors. With this latest announcement, Supermicro continues to deliver an impressive portfolio of systems to market to address the needs of telco operators and service providers, where performance, energy efficiency, and system cost are of utmost importance." said Lynn Comp, corporate vice president, Server Product and Technology Marketing, AMD.

The short-depth version is designed with front I/O in a compact form factor solution and is quieter than traditional servers. It is ideal for telco and edge deployments with space and thermal limitations. The system also offers AC and DC options and features NEBS compliant design for telco-related operations. Overall, the AMD EPYC 8004 Series CPU is a powerful and versatile processor that helps telcos improve their networks' performance, efficiency, and security.

AMD EPYC 8004 Series processors bring the energy efficient 'Zen 4c' core architecture into a purpose-built CPU to enable energy efficient, unique platforms that can power compute in intelligent edge and data center server deployments. With a lower core count CPU and wide thermal ranges and TDP ranges as low as 80W, with a top TDP of 200W. Utilizing the new SP6 socket, energy-efficient 'Zen 4c' processor cores, cost-efficient system designs, and thermal and acoustic characteristics to allow deployment in power-constrained, lower density data centers as well as in growing "outside the data center" uses such as edge, retail, telco and more. Advanced security, including Secure Memory Encryption (SME) and Secure Nested Paging, helps defend telco networks from cyberattacks. Edge computing, which brings processing and storage closer to where the data is generated, will benefit from the smaller form factor of the Supermicro servers and lower power consumption.

