RumHaven Launches the Paradise Party Pack to Celebrate the Return of Bachelor in Paradise

Sip into paradise with RumHaven's curated cocktail kit and indulge in the favorite cocktail of Bachelor in Paradise Alumni Abigail Heringer and Serena Pitt -- the Coconut Crush -- while watching the premiere of Season 9

MODESTO, Calif., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RumHaven, a premium spirit made with Caribbean rum and real coconut water, today announced the creation of the Paradise Party Pack - a cocktail kit featuring paradise-worthy essentials to enjoy while watching the highly anticipated Season 9 premiere of Bachelor in Paradise!

RumHaven is an uncomplicated spirit made with premium Caribbean rum, real coconut water and pure cane sugar offering a clean and refreshing taste without artificial flavors or preservatives, bottled at 42 proof. (PRNewsfoto/RumHaven) (PRNewswire)

As part of the brand's strategic partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, the Paradise Party Pack – a cocktail kit featuring RumHaven – gives fans the feeling of lounging on a daybed on the vibrant and eventful beaches where the Bachelor in Paradise love stories unfold. The kit features the go-to cocktail of Bachelor in Paradise fan-favorite alumni besties, Abigail Heringer and Serena Pitt, and is the perfect escape for Bachelor in Paradise fans looking to soak up the sun, the excitement, and all the unforgettable moments from the comfort of their own home.

"Knowing how passionate Bachelor Nation is, we wanted to give those fans a unique experience paired with a tropical, refreshing tasting cocktail," said Brandon Lieb, VP of Spirits at Gallo. "Together with our partners, we are excited to unveil the Paradise Party Pack - a cocktail kit that will elevate the viewing experience for this season of Bachelor in Paradise for fans."

Starting today, the Paradise Party Pack is your exclusive passport to paradise, bringing the beach vibes straight to your living room, while supplies last. This includes:

RumHaven Coconut Crush Cocktail Ingredients: The Paradise Party Pack comes equipped with all you need to mix up the mouthwatering Coconut Crush, Abigail and Serena's go-to Paradise-watching cocktail, including a 750mL bottle of RumHaven, Pineapple & Orange Juices, Coconut Cream, Nutmeg and Dehydrated Lime Wheels. This delightful concoction blends the tropical flavors of coconut and pineapple, perfectly complemented by the signature flavor of RumHaven, made with real coconut water. This cocktail is definitely here for the right reasons!

RumHaven Siren Cups: Elevate your sipping experience with a delightful duo of Siren Cups, designed to add a touch of style to your cocktail enjoyment. Cheers to that!

Bachelor in Paradise-inspired Bingo Cards: Watch the drama on the beaches of Paradise unfold with an interactive Bachelor in Paradise-inspired Bingo card, which includes classic clichés like 'Can I steal you for a sec?'

"Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 was my favorite (for obvious reasons), but I'm excited to catch every second of the newest season with my bestie, Abigail, while we sip on a refreshing RumHaven Coconut Crush," says Serena Pitt. "Everyone needs an excuse to get away and soak up paradise, and that's why we're hoping our fans will love the Paradise Party Pack."

"We're here for drinks, drama, and fun!" says Abigail Heringer. "Partnering with RumHaven to create this amazing cocktail kit has been such a fun treat and we hope to bring a slice of paradise straight to the comfort of our fans' homes."

Ready to get your hands on the Paradise Party Pack? Visit here to purchase via Cocktail Courier for $64.99, and hurry, because it's "Almost Paradise," and these limited-time kits are flying off the shelves faster than love triangles are forming on the beach!

Looking for even more Bachelor in Paradise content? Head to Discover.RumHaven.com for more surprises, including a sweepstakes where you can enter for a chance to win a trip to the resort where the love, drama and fun unfolds.

The new season of Bachelor in Paradise will premiere on Thursday, September 28 at 9 p.m. on ABC, and episodes are available to stream the next day on Hulu. Bachelor in Paradise is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon.

About RumHaven

RumHaven is a premium spirit made with Caribbean rum, real coconut water, and pure cane sugar offering a clean and refreshing taste without artificial flavors or preservatives, bottled at 42 proof. RumHaven is part of Spirit of Gallo, an award-winning spirits portfolio that includes E&J Brandy, Camarena Tequila, High Noon, New Amsterdam Vodka, RumChata, and more. Visit www.rumhaven.com or follow us on Instagram and Facebook.

About Spirit of Gallo

For nearly a half a century, the Gallo family has been growing its portfolio of spirits brands. Spirit of Gallo's mission is to build the next great American spirits company and to meet the changing needs of consumers. Spirit of Gallo represents 24 brands and is now the third largest spirits supplier in the United States by volume. Some of the award-winning brands include New Amsterdam Vodka, E & J Brandy, Horse Soldier Bourbon, Tequila Komos, Camarena Tequila, RumChata, Pink Whitney, RumHaven, Stratusphere Gin, and the break-out, spirit-based hard seltzer, High Noon. Additionally, the portfolio contains an impressive list of both owned and imported luxury spirits such as The Dalmore Single Malt Scotch, Germain-Robin Brandy, Amaro Montenegro, Don Fulano Tequila and Lo-Fi Aperitifs. The entire portfolio is featured on www.spiritofgallo.com.

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands, Franchises, and Experiences, extends the company's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home décor and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.' film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

