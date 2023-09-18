Redwood Scientific Technologies Inc. (RSCI.OTC.PK) Announces Successful S1 Registration Filing and Provides Updates on TBX FREE Clinical Trial Progress

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Redwood Scientific Technologies is delighted to announce the successful filing of its S1 registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The company has received confirmation from the SEC, affirming the completion of this important milestone. Jason Cardiff, Company President, expressed his enthusiasm regarding the S1 Filing, stating, "This marks a significant milestone in our journey and brings us one step closer to achieving our goals."

Redwood Scientific Technologies files S1 and updates on Clinical Trial process.

Mr. Cardiff further provided updates on the progress of the clinical trials process for TBX FREE and TBX VAPE FREE. He stated, "In our unwavering commitment to advancing medical science and enhancing customer outcomes, we have made substantial strides in our clinical trials process. We have now finalized the Institutional Review Board (IRB) documents required for submission, in accordance with the guidelines of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). We eagerly anticipate delivering comprehensive scientific data that will benefit customers and healthcare providers alike."

