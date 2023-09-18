Kate Backdrop Celebrates 'Kate Day' with Exclusive Offers and Product Upgrades

"Kate Day" - A Celebration of Love, Photography, and Appreciation for Customers

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kate Backdrop, a distinguished name in the photography industry, is delighted to announce the celebration of 'Kate Day,' a special occasion deeply rooted in the company's history. Established in 2013 by Founder and CEO David Zhang, Kate Backdrop has rapidly ascended to a position synonymous with innovation and quality in photography.

On October 15, 2015, David Zhang, the visionary behind the brand, made a life-changing proposal to his wife, Kate. In honor of this cherished day, he officially designated it as 'Kate Day.' This year, Kate Backdrop extends a warm invitation to all its customers to partake in the celebration, offering a myriad of amazing events and big sales as a token of appreciation for their unwavering support.

David Zhang, Founder and CEO of Kate Backdrop, reflects on the significance of 'Kate Day': "Kate Day embodies the values of love, creativity, and appreciation for our customers. It's a day when we celebrate the beauty of photography and express our heartfelt gratitude to our customers who have been an integral part of our journey."

In addition to celebrating 'Kate Day,' Kate Backdrop is thrilled to announce significant upgrades in its product lines, aimed at enhancing the photography experience for its valued customers. These upgrades include:

Larger Rubber Pads: To enhance convenience during photoshoots, Kate Backdrop now offers rubber pads in two larger sizes, making it more convenient for customers to work with their backdrops.

New Product Development: Customers can anticipate a range of new products, including paper backdrops, brackets, and props, designed to elevate their photography endeavors.

Photographers and enthusiasts are encouraged to explore these product upgrades, along with featured products such as floor mat, backdrop stands and paper backdrops. As Kate Backdrop continues to evolve as a global leader, the brand's commitment to innovation and quality transforms ordinary photographic experiences into extraordinary visual narratives.

About Kate Backdrop

Kate Backdrop is more than a brand; it stands as a symbol of innovation, quality, and unwavering dedication. Since its inception in 2013, the brand has rapidly gained prominence, captivating photography enthusiasts and professionals worldwide. David Zhang's deep-rooted passion for photography and his relentless pursuit of excellence have made Kate Backdrop a beacon of ingenuity and craftsmanship in the backdrop industry. The brand's mission is not only to provide top-notch, stylish, and fast-fashion photography equipment but also to offer professional consulting and guidance to empower photographers to unleash their creativity.

