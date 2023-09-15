Xiao-I Corporation to Release First Half 2023 Financial Results on September 25, 2023

SHANGHAI, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Xiao-I Corporation (Nasdaq: AIXI) ("Xiao-I" or "the Company"), a leading cognitive artificial intelligence enterprise in China, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the first half of 2023 before the U.S. market opens on Monday, September 25, 2023. The Company will conduct a corresponding conference call at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 p.m. China Time) to discuss the results.

(PRNewswire)

What: Xiao-I First Half 2023 (ended June 30, 2023) Earnings Call When: 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Monday, September 25, 2023 Webcast: ir.xiaoi.com/events

To join the conference call via telephone, participants must use the following link to complete an online registration process. Upon registering, each participant will receive email instructions to access the conference call, including dial-in information and a PIN number allowing access to the conference call. This pre-registration process is designed by the operator to reduce delays due to operator congestion when accessing the live call.

Online Registration: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI10db54de77c5448db98e85f4efbfed41

Participants who have not pre-registered may join the webcast by accessing the link at ir.xiaoi.com/events.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investors section of Xiao-I's website at www.xiaoi.com.

About Xiao-I Corporation

Xiao-I Corporation is a leading cognitive intelligence enterprise in China that offers a diverse range of business solutions and services in artificial intelligence, covering natural language processing, voice and image recognition, machine learning and affective computing. Since its inception in 2001, the Company has developed an extensive portfolio of cognitive intelligence technologies that are highly suitable and have been applied to a wide variety of business cases. Xiao-I powers its cognitive intelligence products and services with its cutting-edge, proprietary AI technologies to enable and promote industrial digitization, intelligent upgrading, and transformation.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Ms. Sarah Gu

Phone: +1 5713269722

Email: ir@xiaoi.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Xiao-I Corporation