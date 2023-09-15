VAPORESSO Wins Multiple Accolades at the Prestigious MUSE Design Awards

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VAPORESSO, a leading innovator in the vaping industry, is proud to announce that it has been honored with eight awards at the prestigious MUSE Design Awards, including six gold and two silver awards. This recognition underscores VAPORESSO's commitment to excellence in design and innovation.

The winning products include the brand's latest offerings, the ARMOUR series consisting of the ARMOUR MAX and ARMOUR S, which just made their debut at the InterTabac 2023 held from 14-16. While the VAPORESSO COSS is a game-changer in the vaping industry addressing the pain points of existing products and offering an intuitive design that caters to the vaping habits of users. These products, along with the COSS Packaging, ECO NANO, LUXE X PRO, LUXE XR MAX, LUXE Q2, and XROS 3 NANO, were recognized for their creative design and user-centric approach.

The MUSE Design Awards is an international design competition dedicated to honoring exceptional original designs from around the globe. Its mission is to recognize, celebrate, and promote outstanding design innovators, making it a key platform for showcasing emerging stars in various fields. The recognition of eight VAPORESSO products at the MUSE Design Awards is a significant affirmation of VAPORESSO's pursuit of superior design and ultimate innovation.

"Winning these awards is a testament to our commitment to INNOVATION, RELIABILITY, and STYLE - the three core brand value of VAPORESSO," said Jimmy Hu, Vice President of VAPORESSO. "We will continue to put our users at the center of everything we do, providing more excellent and innovative products that fully meet their usage needs and personal expression."

VAPORESSO is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of design and innovation. These accolades from the MUSE Design Awards demonstrate the brand's achievement in this endeavor. Aiming to provide users with products that not only meet their needs but also exceed their expectations, VAPORESSO will continue to strive for excellence.

About VAPORESSO

Established in 2015, VAPORESSO is committed to creating a smoke-free world and enhancing the quality of life for its users. Through continuous innovation, stringent quality control, and substantial commitment, VAPORESSO produces products that cater to all levels and styles of vapers.

