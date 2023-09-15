Erie Insurance achieves coveted Great Place To Work® certification

86% of employees say Erie Insurance is a great place to work compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company

ERIE, Pa., Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Erie Insurance (ERIE) has been Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for its positive employee experience and standing out as a top employer. This prestigious award is based entirely on employee feedback reported through the Great Place To Work survey about their work environment and how consistently they experience a culture of trust and transparency.

Survey results revealed that more than four out of five, or 86% of employees said Erie Insurance is a great place to work – outperforming the average U.S. company by 29 points.

The Great Place To Work Certification™ is based on results of the Trust Index™ survey administered by the Great Place To Work Institute, which assesses employee satisfaction in key areas such as credibility, fairness, respect, pride and a sense of belonging.

Founded in 1925, Erie Insurance's mission is to be Above All in Service. According to Sean Dugan, executive vice president for Human Resources & Corporate Services, that culture of care and service extends to the workforce, too, and is why ERIE offers benefits that are among the best in any industry. Erie Insurance is one of only 13 Fortune 500 companies to offer both a traditional pension plan and a 401(k) savings plan. At ERIE, people matter, and the company provides robust resources to help employees feel secure in their future and well-being.

"We're proud to be a Certified Great Place To Work, and most importantly that our employees view ERIE's benefits, learning and development opportunities, culture and stability as some of our greatest assets," said Dugan.

"Two-way communication is also a critical part of our culture at ERIE," added Dugan. "The Great Place to Work survey is part of a broader continuous listening approach helping us shape and improve our employee experience."

Great Place To Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to become Great Place To Work-Certified.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place To Work. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Erie Insurance stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

To learn more about career opportunities with ERIE, visit www.erieinsurance.com/careers.

About Erie Insurance

According to A.M. Best Company, Erie Insurance Group, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, is the 12th largest homeowners insurer, 12th largest automobile insurer and 13th largest commercial lines insurer in the United States based on direct premiums written. Founded in 1925, Erie Insurance is a Fortune 500 company and the 19th largest property/casualty insurer in the United States based on total lines net premium written. Rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best, ERIE has more than 6 million policies in force and operates in 12 states and the District of Columbia. News releases and more information are available on ERIE's website at www.erieinsurance.com.

